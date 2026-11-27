See our list of worthy and unworthy SS models to find out.

SS, and the experience got me thinking about where Chevy’s electric family hot rod fits in the history of SS-badged machines. Chevy established the Super Sport trim in the 1960s with some legendary cars and then applied it scattershot over the decades, with some latter-day SS models worthy of the heritage and others an exercise in credibility dilution.

I am a self-appointed expert on which SS models rocked, and which ones should have been an RS at best . So here are my SS rankings, grouped by Worthy of the Name and Should Have Been an RS. Fun fact: One SS was both.story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our cop-evading candidates also included a Ferrari 488 GTB, and while the Ferrari was the quickest car of the day, the Camaro wasn’t as far behind as you might expect. It’s also possible that I just felt more comfortable pushing a Camaro than I did a Ferrari, but the SS 1LE remains the track-rat bargain of this century. I still want one. One of my high school hobbies was cadging test drives at car dealerships.