In ‘Black Money for White Nights,’ Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Messes With an Aging Couple’s Dreams (Exclusive Clips)

The film from Bulgarian directors Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov about post-Soviet society debuts in the main competition of the Karlovy Vary festival, which the duo won in 2019 with 'The Father.'

, and those keeping tabs on it from afar, are looking forward to finding out what they have cooked up for their return with their new feature,APOS: Korean Studio Showbox Signs Microdrama Co-Production Deal With ReelShort The film, world premiering at KVIFF, which runs July 3-11, follows an aging couple that has been saving money from small bribes for their dream trip to St. Petersburg, Russia, where they finally want to experience the White Nights.

In that natural phenomenon, the sun never drops below the horizon far enough to lead to complete darkness. However, when Russia invades Ukraine, the couple’s travel agency is affected. And so are all their savings.as a “portrait of a generation forced to reassess its values as they question everything that is considered black and white in post-Soviet society. ” The director of photography on the movie was Alexander Stanishev, with editing handled by Yorgos Mavropsaridis.

Cercamon is handling world sales. The first exclusive clip sees Gosha going to and looking for a place in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, that seems to have suddenly disappeared. Knocking may not help. Neither may getting desperate – or a phone call from Marina.

Check out that first scene right here. So much for a dose of comedy! Or was that tragedy?! Or does it even matter since we mentioned tragicomedy earlier!?

Michael J. FoxThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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