In Alaska’s legislative elections, a handful of races remain undecided nail-biters

Official ranked choice tabulations will be published Nov. 18, but preliminary data shows several Southcentral races are close, even with a dwindling number of uncounted ballots.

People wait in line to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 at Scenic Park Elementary School in East Anchorage. In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, candidates in two different Alaska House of Representatives elections are separated by five votes, according to preliminary, partial ranked choice runoff data published by the Alaska Division of Elections on Wednesday night.

The winners of those two races are not expected to change the balance of power in the Alaska House, which isThe Division of Elections doesn’t perform its official ranked choice runoff until Nov. 18, the deadline for the last absentee ballots to arrive internationally, but it publishes preliminary data that allows observers to conduct their own unofficial ranked choice tabulations. The Beacon, using data updated by the division on a regular basis since Election Day, has performed multiple tabulations using RCTab, an open-source computer program used to audit ranked choice results across the country.

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On Wednesday, elections officials added more than 6,000 ballots, mostly from the Mat-Su, to the statewide total. In House District 30, which covers the western Mat-Su and the Denali Borough, Republican candidate Doug Massie leads incumbent Republican Rep. Kevin McCabeOther races, including Wasilla’s House District 27, Eagle River’s House District 24 and Homer’s House District 6 also remain too close to call. Under Alaska’s general election system, voters rank up to four candidates in a race.

If one candidate has at least 50% of the top-rank votes, they win. If no candidate hits that threshold, the person with the fewest top rankings is eliminated. Votes for them are redistributed to the other candidates, based on the rankings that voters chose. The eliminations continue until two candidates are left.

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The person with the most votes wins.showed McCabe trailing by 49 votes, but that gap shrunk as absentee and early votes were counted and added to the Election Day total. Similarly, Nelson held a substantial lead in initial ranked choice tabulations but has seen his lead shrink as more ballots have been counted.now trails For House District 24, where longtime Republican Rep.

Dan Saddler has retired, former state legislator and Republican candidate Ken McCarty leads fellow Republican candidate Gina Wall by 52 votes. The Division of Elections reports that more than 1,100 absentee and early votes remain uncounted there. In Homer, where Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is being challenged by independent Brent Johnson, Vance has a substantial 210-vote lead, but elections officials have yet to count almost 2,400 votes — more than 20% of all ballots cast in that district.

In both the Eagle River and Homer races, because there are only two candidates, ranked choice tabulations aren’t necessary. For Alaska Senate District M, which covers Wasilla, Republican candidate Ryan Berry has all but defeated incumbent Sen. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla.

According to ballot data published by the division, voters who backed Republican Zane Vrvilo and Democrat Pat Chesbro in that race have so far preferred Berry to Tilton, pushing the challenger over the top even though Tilton led in first-choice votes. The percentages are likely to change; rankings have not yet been published for about 270 ballots, and another 268 votes have not been counted, according to Division data.from Wednesday.

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While she has just over 35% of the first-choice votes in a three-way race within House District 25, voters who preferred independent Steve Merritt as a first choice have so far overwhelmingly preferred Johnson to Republican challenger Michael Bowles as a second choice. Only 147 votes in that district were known to be uncounted on Wednesday, not enough to change the result.

The ranking data published by the Division of Elections comes from ballot scanners used by elections officials across the state. In rural Alaska, more than 130 precincts hand-count their ballots, which means ranking data is unavailable until those ballots are mailed to regional or state headquarters. In southwest Alaska’s Senate District S, Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon is leading the race to replace Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, but a lack of available data makes his lead uncertain..

In addition, the Division of Elections has reported 595 early and absentee votes that haven’t been counted at all. House District 38 is part of Senate District S and faces a similar issue. Rep. Nellie Unangiq Jimmie, D-Bethel, leads a four-person race, but the shortage of available ranking data makes her lead uncertain.is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c public charity.

Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Claire Stremple for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on