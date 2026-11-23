As hackers hit 178 companies and the FBI suffered its second breach since September, White House messaging on the outages took a full week to recover.

Newsom and Biden overruled thousands of jurors with the stroke of a penForget what Randi Weingarten says, school choice didn’t hurt Republicans in midtermsTrump can finally deliver the immigration bargain Reagan was promisedWashington voters protected women’s sports.

ACLU wants to overturn democracy4 essential lessons we learned from the government’s dangerous war on ‘disinformation’Reagan’s peace through strength won the Cold War; can America do it again? MIKE DAVIS: Washington is strangling the humble radioDe Blasio touts dropping crime rates as Mamdani seeks to shutter Rikers Island‘Bratty men’ dating trend sparks debate over princess treatmentTrump says series of tech outages that impacted US were 'all separate events' President Donald Trump spoke Friday that the wave of tech outages that impacted the U.S. over the last week, describing them as unrelated events.presented as essential to improve efficiency and safety at airports.

Also read FBI’s Most Wanted Drug Lord ‘Chapo Isidro’ Captured in Mexico

Most of America is feeling a deep-seated anxiety about the outages and the hacking and the ground stop and the banking blackout and the dark and growing threat of AI. Some panicky types are even stocking up on food, fearing the worst. Passenger planes sit on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on November 13, 2026.

The Federal Aviation Administration "issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," the agency said. Travelers wait at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. In his first year as New York City's first Black mayor, David Dinkins faced a wave of violent crime and high-profile murders.

The courtly Dinkins was seen as too passive in his response. It didn't matter what. He just needed to reassure the frightened citizenry that he was taking some kind of action. I believe – and this is not a partisan observation – that the sense that no one has their hand on the rocky wheel has boosted the unsettled feelings in the country.

's style. He tends to minimize threats and concerns in dismissive fashion. Nothing to see here. It's all unconnected.

Advertisement

Relax. This is just life in the modern technological age. Stuff happens. I'd say it took a full week for White House officials to get it through their skulls that their messaging was an absolute disaster.

It didn't help that Trump was in China, causing his own uproar with his friendly words about the world's leading Communist dictators, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. But it's unfair to blame the president for being on the long-scheduled trip, as he wanted, with basically no success, to talk about curbing nuclear weapons.

Markwayne Mullin He said he had spoken to"one guy who is very smart with tech" – this from an official with all the resources of the government — who told him AI might be behind the recent outages. Another time, Mullin said he was"98%" sure the outages were not part of a terrorist attack.

MULLIN TOOK GOVERNMENT PLANE TO LSU-TEXAS FOOTBALL GAME WITH AMERICANS STRANDED IN WAKE OF FAA OUTAGE: REPORTof Americans, many sleeping in terminals, Mullin took a government jet to see the LSU-Texas game – and sat with the CEO of Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards, which holds more than $2 billion in DHS contracts. Mullin defended the trip by saying he's required to fly on federal planes and reimbursed the government.

Marco Rubio has repeatedly done the same thing to watch his son play football. But Mullin's failure to recognize the terrible timing is beyond stunning. When Stephen Miller pulled Mullin off TV, the White House leaked a story to Breitbart about the brilliance of the move.

"This speaks to Stephen’s ability to flawlessly manage a crisis," an unnamed White House official said of the new chief of staff. But Miller actually waited way too long. He had put out a memo saying Cabinet departments could manage their own media strategy. By the time he pulled the plug on Mullin, the damage had been done.

Susie Wiles, who believed in central control, would have benched the guy after the first fumble. It was not until last Wednesday that the powers that be apparently realized how damaging the who’s-in-charge narrative had become. Minutes before JD Vance was to take the stage at the New York Times DealBook summit, he canceled, with the explanation that he had to return to Washington to lead meetings on the seemingly nonstop outages.

But this was drowned out by the cascade of bad news. Hackers last week attacked 178 companies–including CNN, BBC and Zoom – and made it look easy. The FBI was hacked on Friday, the second breach since September. That day, an outage at the super-secretAll this wasn’t just a messaging problem for the administration, but a failure to perform.

Advertisement

Sean Duffy, the Transportation secretary, was known primarily for his reality show background , and the ex-congressman spent weeks this summer filming a family trip across America that might have been devoted to the crumbling FAA infrastructure. In fairness, Joe Biden's guy, Pete Buttigieg, was an ex-mayor and former presidential candidate with no special expertise on transportation issues. Others who held the job were politically connected insiders or senators, House members and governors: Elizabeth Dole. Elaine Chao.

Norm Mineta. Andrew Card. Neil Goldschmidt. Brock Adams.

, a former top official at the Republican National Committee, was pushed out late last week.

"I didn’t think that person was good enough," the president said. Suddenly, actual expertise is at a premium. Trump tried one of his go-to moves, blaming everything on Biden. But it turns out the former president pushed through a bipartisan measure that included $25 billion for improving airports and air traffic control infrastructure.

Trump says the money was"spent unwisely," and Duffy has asked for another $50 billion. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill last year included $12.5 billion to modernize the air traffic control system, but part of that money remains unspent. For all the blame-shifting and finger-pointing, it’s not hard to imagine a modern-day version of that headline:"DONALD, DO SOMETHING!

"The problem is that an old and rickety system that was largely ignored for decades can’t be fixed with a snap of the fingers.and rogue AI networks and it’s no wonder many Americans have the sense that no one is in charge.generated nearly $4 billion in sales by the first day. It was probably the biggest launch of any creative work in entertainment history, Axios says.

Reviewers absolutely swooned over the video game, calling it unbelievable, astonishing, a cultural atlas of American life–a"masterpiece," as Bloomberg put it. While there is some debate over the central characters, Jason and Lucia, small-time crooks who sometimes kill people and commit other dirty deeds, it’s almost universally described as addictive. Does that sound like a country that is wallowing in fear?

The same goes for the passionate debate over Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, cast by one outraged fan as the"worst decision in all of cinema history.

"What I draw from this is that diversions and distractions still rule. The uneasiness over outages and outrages, over gas and grocery prices, is not yet a fully formed freakout. That could change with further hacks and attacks, but for most people, life goes on.