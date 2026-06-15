In a Subtly Romantic Move, Princess Kate's 2026 Garter Day Jewelry Pays Tribute to Her 2011 Wedding to Prince William

The glittering diamonds also reference the Middleton clan in the best way.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsWatch full video here: At the time of her nuptials, it was reported that the earrings consisted of"diamond-set stylized oak leaves with a pear-shaped diamond set drop and a pavé set diamond acorn suspended in the center," viaPrincess Kate's decision to rewear the nostalgic earrings on Garter Day suggests she's subtly paying tribute to her husband, William, and their enduring love story.

Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsNotably, the striking dress was constructed from"fabric woven specifically for the princess, who is known for her support of British textiles industries, by Stephen Walters & Sons in Suffolk," Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.

She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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