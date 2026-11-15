In a game featuring dueling QBs, running back Daniel Bray was a key figure in Utah's win

For a game that featured several heroic moments, it was Bray's performance that was mostly overlooked but equally important to Utah's 40-39 win over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Utah quarterback Devon Dampier looked down at the stat sheet and was stunned. Receiver Creed Whittemore said,"Bro, what?

"For a game that featured several heroic moments — including a game-sealing 70-yard touchdown pass between Dampier and Whittemore — it was Bray's performance that was mostly overlooked but equally important to Much like Bray's postgame shrug, it was seemingly a footnote to what was another Heisman performance for Dampier in arguably one of the best games played of the college football season between dueling quarterbacks. But Bray's night was far from routine.

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Bray could have transferred after his freshman season, but gave head coach Morgan Scalley a chance in his first season as head coach. And little by little he showcased what his presence could mean for an undefeated Utah team with a national title on its minds. The Fort Worth, Texas, native saved his best for Saturday, though, and shined when starting running back Wayshawn Parker was unable to continue in a ranked-on-ranked battle after one snap.

Bray eclipsed 197 rushing yards — including a 62-yard run that set up a 4-yard receiving touchdown by backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin — and had 21 receiving yards on three catches to lift him over 200 all-purpose yards.

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"I was just very blessed to be out there, be a part and help contribute, and do what I need to do to get the job done," Bray simply said. Scalley said he was"so proud" of Bray, who was tabbed as the lead back against Arizona due to a heel injury to Parker that was sustained in a prior game.

Parker was dressed and took the first snap of the game before being subbed out for Bray the rest of the night. Scalley said it was in the team's best interest that game to turn it over to Bray.

"It's a pain thing for Wayshawn, and ultimately it was, you know, we felt like we could get more out of healthy a Daniel Bray; and, I mean, you look at what Daniel did," Scalley said. "I'm so proud of him. Not just the outside run, the inside run.

" Bray certainly made a name for himself and showed that Utah is in good position if Parker needs to miss more time to heal up before a potential College Football Playoff run. Utah remains one of two undefeated teams left in the country and is currently riding an FBS-leading 16-game win streak. With one more win over the next two games, Utah will clinch its spot in the final Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas.

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Utah has alreadyUtah returns to the road next week in Bray's home town when the Utes take on TCU in another night setting. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on FOX. The Holy Score: On Utah's success, Whittingham's woes, the diminished fire and a separation that carries no joy Hotline Big 12 power rankings for Week 11: Utah tightens grip, Arizona ticks up as playoff bid scenarios emerge