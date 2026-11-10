In a digital world, Colorado reading and writing groups are rediscovering books, pens and paper

Coloradans are increasingly seeking more from less. Enter the analog era, when we’re rediscovering books and pen and paper, and also each other.

In an age when we are overwhelmed by technology and simultaneously unfulfilled by its vapidity, Coloradans are increasingly seeking more from less. Enter the analog era, when we’re rediscovering books and pen and paper, and also each other.

“Indie Bookstore Country. ” People are gathering to silently read among strangers, and they’re meeting at breweries to swap books. They’re spending dedicated time in coffee shops writing alongside their peers. And it’s not just the Front Range; this return to the written word can be found around the world, from Zurich to Melbourne, where hundreds of people gather at a time for reading raves.

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So, why now? It comes down to this: Books and words are integral to the human experience and, unlike screens, they have the power to both transport and connect.on West Colfax in May 2025, she did so as a means of meeting people. She had moved from New York City in 2019, was working on a screenplay, and was looking to widen her circle.

“I was at a time in my life when I wanted to continue to make friends, expand, and I’d never had writer friends before,” Padilla said. In the year and a half since, more than 50 people have funneled through.

Some folks come to work quietly, others come to chat, but all — a mixture of screenwriters, technical writers, journalists, essayists and hobbyists — are buoyed by having a consistent place to connect with others.

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“I think the secret is that I tell people, ‘I’ll be here at 7 a.m. every week,’ and I am. ” Writing Club meets from 7 to 9 a.m. at Moonflower Coffee every Wednesday, and new chapters are taking shape in RiNo, LoHi, up in Frisco, and as far away as Louisville, Ky. The pandemic turned Nicole Wiebe into an avid reader, and the habit hasn’t let up.

The only drawback was that, despite utilizing the library, reading was becoming expensive. She felt frustrated by the cost of new books and long library waitlists. So in 2022, she turned to her friends and asked if they wanted to trade titles.

“We met in a park, swapped out the books we were reading,” Wiebe said, explaining that she dreamed up the name, created a Facebook group, and began scheduling informal meetups at local breweries. The idea took off, and soon Wiebe changed to a ticketed model so the breweries knew how many people to expect.

“It blows my mind how many people are reading. Mainstream media says no one is reading anymore, and I’m like, ‘You should come to one of my events. ’” Swaps are $5, plus participants bring one book to trade, which nets them up to four books.

At the end of an event, remaining books are gathered up, donated to nonprofits such asNow, thanks to volunteer hosts, Book Swap Society holds five to 10 events a month all over the metro area. There are also chapters in other states. The framework is the same: “We lay out all the books on tables, and everyone browses and mingles. It’s very informal,” Wiebe said.

“How much people want to connect is up to them, but conversations usually start with, ‘Oh, I brought that book, I loved it! ’ The books are good icebreakers. ” Danni Gugel, left, and Nichole Tipton on the steps of their Wandering Books Co. bus outside the New Terrain Brewing. Jacki Carr, a creative guide based in Evergreen, believes in the power of the icebreaker — or at least a good prompt.

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She runs a writing club , and hosts a variety of events, including aCarr, who came up through Lululemon, a company deeply focused on creating a sense of belonging, specializes in connecting people. She agrees that structure and repetition are critical to building spaces that people are drawn to.

Years ago, Carr created “goal hikes” where, once a month, 17 hikers would gather at a predetermined trail, hike, talk and enjoy coffee from a local shop. At one point, there were 70 people on her waitlist.

“For me, I’ve always had an extroverted energy,” Carr said. “I like to bring people together on a mountain, in a wine bar, or a coffee shop to talk about things that create community. ” The beauty of all of these groups lies in what Padilla calls “loose ties.

” These simple brushes with humanity — like the barista who knows your name, a wave from someone you pass by every day, a quick chat about a book — are the connections that tie us to each other. They are also the first things lost when we live in an increasingly isolated world. Small talk, small gestures, and the mere act of reading or writing together are threads that can help weave a bigger, fuller life.

, which brings people together to read at a set time and location, and so many others. These groups provide both common ground and the promise of a shared analog experience among strangers.

“What I’ve noticed is that every single friend I have, and everyone at Writing Club, has either deleted social media or has a timer on it,” said Padilla. “Wow, if that isn’t screaming from the rooftops that we want something more. ”