Justin Gold's condition when he sold Justin's to Hormel was that the business had to stay in Boulder.

He had blended nuts with cinnamon, honey and more in a food processor since his 2000 graduation. In 2004, he began selling jars at the Boulder farmers market, per CNBC.

A spot in the local Whole Foods Market followed. Still, he waited tables and worked a retail job while the business struggled to turn a profit. In 2006, an energy gel on a mountain bike ride inspired nut butter squeeze packs. Manufacturers wouldn’t fill them because of allergen concerns, he told The Kitchn, so he bought a machine.

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A company spokesperson told CNBC that he borrowed $75,000 from his roommate’s parents to buy it. Within two years of the squeeze-pack launch, Justin’s was profitable, Gold told Entrepreneur in 2012. The 99-cent packs, he explained, lured first-timers who came back for $10 jars. By 2015, annual revenue topped $50 million, per The Wall Street Journal, as reported by CNBC.

Gold turned down Hormel’s first offer, then accepted another a year later.

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“The business has to stay in Boulder,” he declared to NBC. “It’s the people that make businesses extraordinary so no one can lose their job,”on a May 2016 earnings call. Its president, Jim Snee, called natural and organic nut butters the category’s fastest-growing slice. He also spoke about the company’s goal of helping the brand reach more people.

“ truly help scale our business in a meaningful way, around sourcing raw materials, quality, safety, expanding our distribution, you name it,” he added. Gold also noted that 39 people worked there. Hormel projected roughly $100 million in net sales for Justin’s in fiscal 2017.