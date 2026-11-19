In 2004, a Boulder peanut butter maker started selling his homemade jars at the farmers market; 12 years later, Hormel paid $286 million for Justin's
Justin Gold's condition when he sold Justin's to Hormel was that the business had to stay in Boulder.
He had blended nuts with cinnamon, honey and more in a food processor since his 2000 graduation. In 2004, he began selling jars at the Boulder farmers market, per CNBC.
A spot in the local Whole Foods Market followed. Still, he waited tables and worked a retail job while the business struggled to turn a profit. In 2006, an energy gel on a mountain bike ride inspired nut butter squeeze packs. Manufacturers wouldn’t fill them because of allergen concerns, he told The Kitchn, so he bought a machine.Also readAll-star lineup plays Boulder Theater to help save historic Jamestown Merc
A company spokesperson told CNBC that he borrowed $75,000 from his roommate’s parents to buy it. Within two years of the squeeze-pack launch, Justin’s was profitable, Gold told Entrepreneur in 2012. The 99-cent packs, he explained, lured first-timers who came back for $10 jars. By 2015, annual revenue topped $50 million, per The Wall Street Journal, as reported by CNBC.
Gold turned down Hormel’s first offer, then accepted another a year later.
“The business has to stay in Boulder,” he declared to NBC. “It’s the people that make businesses extraordinary so no one can lose their job,”on a May 2016 earnings call. Its president, Jim Snee, called natural and organic nut butters the category’s fastest-growing slice. He also spoke about the company’s goal of helping the brand reach more people.
“ truly help scale our business in a meaningful way, around sourcing raw materials, quality, safety, expanding our distribution, you name it,” he added. Gold also noted that 39 people worked there. Hormel projected roughly $100 million in net sales for Justin’s in fiscal 2017.
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