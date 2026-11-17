Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warns he may not survive solitary confinement, urging the Supreme Court for hospital treatment as health concerns escalate.

Former Pakistan i Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a stark warning to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, stating he "may not return alive" without immediate medical intervention. The 74-year-old former leader, who has been incarcerated since 2023, is demanding transfer to a hospital in Islamabad to address critical blood pressure spikes and potential risks of brain hemorrhage. His legal team conveyed this plea through an open letter addressed to the chief justices, emphasizing that the current conditions in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi pose an imminent threat to his life.

Critical Health Warnings Issued To Supreme Court

Imran Khan explicitly stated that doctors have warned him he is at high risk of cardiac arrest and brain hemorrhage due to his deteriorating condition. The former premier cited unrelenting physical and mental tolls as primary drivers for his urgent request. He highlighted that long periods of solitary confinement in a six-foot-by-eight-foot cell have severely impacted his mental health. Khan noted that authorities have failed to follow medical board recommendations allowing greater family contact, further exacerbating his isolation and stress levels.

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The open letter also drew attention to the health of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who requires further eye surgery to prevent permanent blindness. Khan appealed to the judiciary on grounds of basic human compassion, stating that he will only remain able to prove his innocence if he stays alive. He pleaded for justice before it is too late, framing his medical request as a matter of survival rather than mere comfort. The message was released to the media by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his lawyer, Salman Safdar.

Sons Condemn Government Neglect And Call For Intervention

Khan's sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, have publicly accused the current Pakistani government of wanting their father dead. Kasim, 27, claimed that authorities are attempting to silence the former premier through physical and mental torture in his cell. The brothers stated they have not seen their father since November 2022 and have not spoken to him since March of this year. They described an environment where guards are instructed not to speak to Khan to maintain maximum mental pressure.

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Sulaiman, 29, alleged that the government ignored a Supreme Court order from August that mandated Khan receive treatment at a private hospital. He reported that his father's blood pressure reached dangerously high levels of approximately 193. The brothers expressed fears that Khan would suffer a fate similar to former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who died of a heart attack in a courtroom in 2019 after years of isolation and abuse. Kasim called on the British government to provide safe passage for his family to visit their father as British citizens.

Government Disputes Claims Of Neglect And Poor Conditions

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a Pakistani Cabinet minister, firmly disputed the allegations of medical neglect. Chaudhry asserted on the platform X that Khan has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad eight times for examinations. According to the government, these checks found his health and blood pressure to be satisfactory. The minister added that Khan receives meals of his choice and has access to books and television, describing the claims of special treatment as complete nonsense.

Sulaiman Khan responded to the government's statements by dismissing them as devoid of proof. He argued that if proper care were being provided, there would be no need for specific trips to government hospitals. The brothers maintain that the government is hiding the true severity of Khan's condition. Despite the recent allowance for lawyers to visit, the family remains concerned about the lack of transparency regarding his daily health status and the adherence to court-ordered medical protocols.

Sentencing Context And Ongoing Political Tensions

Imran Khan is currently serving a 14-year sentence imposed in 2023 after convictions on charges including corruption and bribery. He has consistently denied all accusations against him. The former statesman has been held in Adiala Jail under strict solitary confinement conditions for an extended period. The ongoing dispute highlights the intense political tensions surrounding his imprisonment and the international scrutiny faced by the Pakistani judiciary.

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The situation remains volatile as the Supreme Court considers the medical petitions. Human rights experts continue to monitor the case, particularly regarding the impact of prolonged solitary confinement on high-profile political prisoners. The outcome of these medical appeals could set significant precedents for prisoner rights and judicial oversight in Pakistan. The international community, including the UK, is watching closely as the health of one of the nation's most popular political figures hangs in the balance.