Imran Khan Returns to Adiala Jail After Eye Procedure and Blood Pressure Treatment

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was treated for an eye injection and blood pressure problems at Islamabad's PIMS before returning to Adiala Jail, sparking concerns over his health from his legal team.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred back to his cell at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi late on Tuesday after receiving medical treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. The 74-year-old politician underwent an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection for his right eye and received care for blood pressure concerns during the procedure.

Hospital officials confirmed that Khan's vital parameters were normal and that he remained clinically stable throughout the process. The ophthalmology team administered the injection after obtaining informed consent and following standard monitoring protocols, with the patient's general physical examination showing no other abnormalities.

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Khan's legal representatives have raised serious alarms regarding his deteriorating health while in custody. They state that the former leader has lost significant vision in his right eye and have highlighted a lack of routine medical care in the prison system. The legal team argues that immediate and continuous monitoring is essential to prevent further irreversible damage.

A Pakistani court has ordered jail authorities to allow Khan's legal team to visit him and his wife, addressing long-standing requests for family access. This judicial mandate aims to ensure transparency in his well-being and allows counsel to assess his condition directly. The ruling underscores the ongoing tension between the judiciary and executive branches over detainee rights.

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Since losing office in a no-confidence vote in 2022, Khan has faced multiple corruption charges, most of which have been suspended or overturned with appeals still pending. He consistently denies any wrongdoing, alleging that the accusations are politically motivated, a claim the government firmly disputes. His imprisonment has drawn international attention and criticism from human rights advocates.

This hospital visit marks the first known instance of Khan being taken for medical treatment and returned to jail since August. During that previous incident, he was treated for a separate medical issue, highlighting a pattern of intermittent health interventions during his incarceration. The recurrence of such visits raises questions about the adequacy of long-term healthcare provisions in detention facilities.

Khan's supporters continue to call for greater accountability and transparency in how his health is managed while incarcerated. The legal team plans to monitor his condition closely and advocate for more comprehensive medical oversight. Any further deterioration could lead to additional hospital transfers if deemed necessary by health professionals.