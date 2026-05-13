Improving Weather with a Return of Late-Spring Heat and Humidity This Weekend

The weather improves with a return of late-spring heat and humidity this weekend after a wet start to May, with partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday morning, as clearing skies and north winds will bring moderate chop to coastal lakes and bays.

After a welcome wet stretch to start May, a drier pattern takes over the region through the rest of the work week, bringing plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures before late-spring heat and humidity returns this weekend.

The pattern shifts this weekend as our first small taste of summer arrives. Partly cloudy skies will dominate Saturday and Sunday as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. More importantly, dew points will increase Saturday and Sunday, making it feel noticeably more muggy. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Clearing skies and north winds at 10-15 knots will bring moderate chop to coastal lakes and bays, and seas offshore around 3 feet





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Weather Summer Drier Pattern Welcome Wet Stretch Outdoors Yard Work Insects Small Craft Advisory Persist Dramatic Changes

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