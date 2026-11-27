Attorneys are increasingly turning to improv classes to enhance their storytelling abilities and communication skills in the courtroom, learning to think on their feet and better influence jurors through exercises designed to boost confidence and creativity.

Attorneys Jacob Seropian, from left, Ari Friedman and James McNamara, right, pretend to be at a party during an Improv for Trial class. Once the sole province of aspiring actors and up-and-coming comics, improv is now being used by lawyers seeking to learn how to think on their feet and communicate more effectively in the courtroom.

“Most lawyers don’t know how to tell a story. They don’t even know what a story is,” said one of the instructors. High on adrenaline and king-sized bars of Payday and 100 Grand, a punchline’s worth of plaintiff’s lawyers clowned around a Mid-Wilshire office tower one recent afternoon, learning how to talk nonsense and influence jurors.

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“Who hasn’t been made uncomfortable yet? ” asked actor and attorney Brian Breiter, who leads this popular workshop for litigators. By this point, she and her classmates had already crawled around on all fours, held a cocktail party in gibberish and exchanged invisible gifts, among other ego-piercing exercises. , dozens of which can be found in Los Angeles on any given day.