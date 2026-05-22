Praznik's situation points to the critical state of human rights in Belarus, with 21 journalists behind bars.

An imprisoned Belarus ian journalist Kiryl Pazniak, 49, was placed earlier this month in a prison hospital in a grave condition after falling seriously ill. His ex-wife claimed he had contracted pneumonia and COVID-19 and was not receiving proper medical treatment.

Praznik had hosted a popular show on YouTube and faces a prison sentence of up to seven years if convicted. His daughter, 20, has also been arrested on charges of extremism. Freedom of speech in Belarus has a specific price, with 21 journalists behind bars, including Pazniak, paying for it with their health and ruined lives. Belarus has already become a black hole of Europe and leads the continent in the number of arrested journalists.

Belarus continues to crack down on dissent, with tens of thousands being detained in an ensuing crackdown after protesters viewed a vote as rigged. Andrei Bastunets, the head of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, argued that Belarus has already become a black hole of Europe and leads the continent in the number of arrested journalists





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Belarus Journalists Arrested Political Prisoners Freedom Of Speech Crackdown On Dissent

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