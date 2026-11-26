Here is a look at the important SMU games over Thanksgiving break. SMU football travels to Stanford, looking to get their eighth win of the season. The Matchup:

The Matchup: SMU against Stanford was supposed to be a game to determine if the Mustangs would be playing in the ACC conference championship game.

However, the Mustangs lost on the road to Syracuse in an upset and were defeated by Wake Forest at home by 42 points. SMU needs to get this road win over the Cardinals to get an invitation to a better bowl game. An ACC end of the regular season game that is possible since both teams joined the conference in 2024.

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Two different styles of play, and this isn't an automatic win for the Mustangs, even though ESPN Analytics gives SMU a 79.1% chance of winning. Success on third downs, red-zone execution, and limiting costly turnovers will determine whether SMU wins and reaches eight wins. The Mustangs will be squaring off against LSU, which won its game yesterday in overtime against Arizona State in its Acrisure Series first game, giving the Sun Devils their first loss of the season.