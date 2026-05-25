Important Rules for Travelers with Devices Containing Lithium-Ion Batteries

Due to an increased risk of fire and burns due to faulty batteries, airlines and the FAA are taking precautions. Travelers should monitor battery information, avoid using damaged devices, and follow manufacturer recommendations when using power banks.

Anyone traveling by plane these days knows that there are some pretty important rules when it comes to packing your luggage. Portable power banks and other electronic devices containing lithium-ion batteries are facing heightened scrutiny due to an increased risk of fire and burns due to faulty batteries.

The FAA reported 93 incidents in 2025, and 2026 is already seeing a spike, with 22 reported by mid-April. To minimize exposure to lithium battery fires, avoid cheap, poorly made devices and follow manufacturer recommendations. Overheating and other complications can happen when the batteries are overused, such as too many devices being plugged in at once.

Storing lithium devices at temperatures above 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius) and below 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) and avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures is also important. When boarding a plane, follow all safety instructions, which generally include information about devices containing lithium batteries — devices with these batteries should never be left in check bags





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Travel Airlines Fire Safety Battery Rules

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