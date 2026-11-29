Coach Tony Elliott has captured the signature win of Virginia's season — a 37-13 domination over rival Virginia Tech. The season turnaround Elliott said his te

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott is interviewed after the game against the Norfolk State Spartans at Scott Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"I just challenge them to just believe themselves because you're not defined by one night," Elliott said postgame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Just so proud of of all of those guys. Proud of the staff for choosing to believe, especially in a day and age when hat's probably not a cool thing to do. It's not what people pressure you to do, and to see those guys smile in that locker room and and not only smile in that locker room because they won the game, but to play the way they played over the last three weeks is just awesome.