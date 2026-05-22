The FDA has reported an outbreak of the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium, which has sickened 16 people, with an unknown source. Officials are investigating the cause of the outbreak, and advising consumers to take precautions to avoid infection. Salmonella Typhimurum is a common cause of foodborne illness, and can cause serious illness in certain individuals. The FDA is urging Americans to remain vigilant and to report any symptoms of salmonella infection.

Officials are investigating an outbreak of life-threatening bacteria that has sickened more than a dozen people via an unknown source. The FDA reported on Wednesday that 16 people are ill from a new outbreak of the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium .

However, officials have not been able to trace the source of the outbreak. No information has been published about the location or ages of the patients and an unknown source means Americans everywhere could be at risk of contracting salmonella. Salmonella Typhimurium is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness, causing diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. It is particularly dangerous because it is resistant to many frontline antibiotics.

No recall has been initiated but FDA traceback efforts have begun, the agency said. No advice has been given to consumers, but in previous outbreaks shoppers have been urged to carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that may contain salmonella. They have also been advised to cook food thoroughly before consumption. Salmonella cannot survive temperatures above 140F (60C).

Officials say they are working to establish the cause of the outbreak, and have begun interviewing patients in order to determine the potential source. This is the only foodborne disease outbreak that is currently listed as active by the agency. There were likely many more illnesses, as for every confirmed case in an outbreak about 29 are not recorded.

Patients develop symptoms of a salmonella infection within 12 to 72 hours, warning signs of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. In healthy adults, the infection lasts four to seven days before clearing.

However, in serious cases, the bacteria can spread to the bloodstream and cause the life-threatening complication sepsis. Children younger than five years old, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of infection. Earlier this month, the FDA and CDC provided an update on a separate salmonella outbreak that involved the salmonella newport strain. This outbreak was linked to cantaloupes, which had been imported into the US from Guatemala by Ayco Farms.

A recall was also issued in April, although at the time officials said there were no illnesses. No hospitalizations or deaths were reported. In March, nearly 100 people were sickened across 32 states in an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Newport that was linked to a trendy wellness supplement. Twenty-six of these patients were hospitalized, but none died from the disease.

All had consumed moringa leaf powder, with more than half reporting consuming Live it Up-brand Super Greens supplement powder. Officials are urging Americans to remain vigilant and are working to identify the potential source of the outbreak, although so far no information has been published about the cause, location or ages of the patients





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