Impersonation scams on the rise: RBFCU warns of increased AI bank fraud

RBFCU warns of a rise in AI-powered phone scams targeting consumers. Learn how voice-cloning scams work, warning signs to watch for and how to protect yourself from fraud.

No peaches to pick: Fredericksburg orchard takes major hit after unusual weather swings– Fraud experts are warning about a growing scam, fueled by artificial intelligence, that attempts to steal money and personal information by impersonating family members or legitimate financial institutions.

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union warned its members that these scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“We’ve seen a surge in really the more sophisticated impersonation scams where our members are getting calls from what appears to be RBFCU based on the caller ID,” said Brian Munsterteiger, the credit union’s Senior Vice President of Central Operations. Scammers can manipulate caller ID information to make it appear as though the call is coming from a legitimate phone number, even when it is not.

Victims are often told there is suspicious activity on their account or that their money is at risk, according to fraud experts.

“They’re typically validating some type of transaction, which is not a real transaction,” Munsterteiger said. “They’re gaining the member’s trust by, of course, making it seem like it’s coming from the RBFCU phone number and by saying they’re an RBFCU employee. ” In some cases, Musterteiger said victims are persuaded to provide usernames, passwords or one-time security passcodes.

In other cases, scammers convince victims to transfer money or withdraw cash and hand it over to a courier under the guise of protecting their funds.

“The spoofing that they’re doing, the impersonation that they’re doing, they’re able to use real people’s voices,” Munsterteiger said. “It sounds real. I’ve heard some of these phone calls. They’re very good.

”AI tools can now generate copies of a person’s voice using only a small amount of audio, making it easier for criminals to impersonate just about anyone. The agency received more than 22,000 complaints involving artificial intelligence, including voice-cloning schemes, AI-generated phishing attacks and other frauds. The FBI mentioned some of those scams involve “distress” calls, where criminals use voice-cloning technology to mimic a loved one in an emergency and request money immediately.

Victims reported more than $5 million in losses from those scams in 2025.

“ misconception is this only happens to unintelligent people. That’s not true,” Munsterteiger said.

“I know a lot of smart people that this has happened to. ”RBFCU and federal investigators recommend watching for several red flags:You are asked to provide passwords, usernames, one-time passcodes or multifactor authentication codesThe caller pressures you to act quickly without verifying the informationStop, think and verify before responding to unexpected requestsDo not trust caller ID alone.

Hang up and call the institution back using a verified phone number“If someone’s calling you and asking you for any kind of personal information, it’s almost 100% a scam,” Munsterteiger said.

“Hang up and call whatever they’re posing to be and call the actual institution or the actual company. ”If you receive a suspicious call, voicemail, text or email requesting money, account credentials or personal information, end the conversation and verify it independently. There are several ways to report a scam:. Use a phone number, website or email address you know is legitimate.

If you’re unsure, check your statements or the back of your cards for contact information. Do not rely on caller ID or contact information in an unexpected call or message. Alexis Scott Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.

Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever. Spurs + Storms?

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