Imperiex resurfaces in Justice League Unlimited #28, forcing Superman and allies to fight the primordial entity of entropy on New Genesis while Darkseid looms. Read details on this Feb 24, 2027 release.

Mark Waid and Dan Mora are set to deliver a massive escalation in Justice League Unlimited #28, teasing the return of Imperiex. This primordial embodiment of entropy has not appeared prominently in mainstream DC stories for over 25 years. His resurgence coincides with the looming threat of Darkseid, creating a multi-front existential crisis for the DC Universe.

Imperiex Emerges as Primary Antagonist

Justice League Unlimited #28 reveals that Imperiex is the leading figure behind a sudden invasion of New Genesis. The solicit indicates that the New Gods' homeworld is now overrun with tens of thousands of deadly alien invaders serving an unknown master. This master wields incalculable power, sufficient to generate his own Big Bangs. The cover art prominently features the imposing profile and distinctive armor of Imperiex standing behind the DC Trinity. This visual cue signals that the Justice League must redirect their efforts from fighting Darkseid to confronting this new, overwhelming danger.

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Justice League Shifts Battlefield to New Genesis

Superman and the Justice League are attempting to stop Darkseid from making a full physical return. To save Earth from the devastation of this conflict, the League has decided to move the battlefield to New Genesis. The solicits warn that Earth is no longer safe from the tidal waves of massive war. Instead, the heroes are descending into the belly of the beast. They face a war on such a vast scale that the outcomes will likely change the DC Universe forever. The team must wage war against an enemy whose power rivals the cosmic forces that shape reality.

Superman Lacks Previous Coalition of Allies

Superman previously led a charge alongside surprising momentary allies to defeat Imperiex. In Action Comics #782, Superman was joined by a large coalition. This group included the surprising aid of Darkseid and Lex Luthor. They worked together to defeat Imperiex and Brainiac 13 in that past encounter. However, it is unlikely a similar turnout will occur this time around. Darkseid is actively preparing for threats of Imperiex's scale. The Dark Lord knows that cosmic figures like Imperiex are among the few who could stop his own spin on a multiversal event. Consequently, Superman faces this immensely strong foe without the previous united front.

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Imperiex Has Not Been Featured Recently

Glimpses of Imperiex have been sparse even in peripheral stories. Fans might recall his presence in Injustice or crossovers like Scooby Doo! and Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure. However, this latest return will re-establish just how dangerous the entity is. Imperiex is more than merely Superman can handle. He will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the disaster the heroes are trying to prevent. The return of this character confirms he remains a threat capable of reshaping the cosmic order.

Critical Release Date and New Character Roles

Justice League Unlimited #28 is set for release on February 24, 2027. This issue marks the beginning of a five-part epic war story. Over 25 years later, the most iconic members of the DC superheroes' pantheon will potentially be fighting Imperiex once again. The cover art offers an enticing glimpse of what is to come. Doctor Occult makes a mysterious appearance, adding intrigue to his role in the conflict. New Gods like Orion are confirmed to make an appearance. The Hellbat Armor also features a scenery-chewing return. These elements combine to create a narrative that will test the limits of the heroes. Superman will not face Imperiex alone, but the odds remain steep. The crisis aims to reshape the DC Universe with losses that will have lasting consequences.