Impeachment sought against federal judge over alleged sex in chambers, lying to investigators

The Afternoon Wire reports on the impeachment sought against a federal judge for alleged sex in chambers and lying to investigators.

The Afternoon Wire Impeachment sought against federal judge over alleged sex in chambers, lying to investigatorsNancy Mace's unpredictable career is up in the air after finishing last in South Carolina primaryKnicks in 6: NY man’s high school yearbook prediction 6 years ago goes viralAP Entertainment WireUS households, businesses stung by higher energy prices that have pushed inflation above 4%Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionSolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeSome people tape their mouths shut at night. Doctors wish they wouldn'tOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphonePlaying hip-hop or Doris Day, older exercise instructors can speak their peers' languageRoberto Sánchez y Keiko Fujimori luchan voto a voto en lento conteo de balotaje presidencial de PerúUS military says it's striking 'multiple targets' in Iran in latest escalation of tensionsA Trump order asked national park visitors to flag 'negative' historical info.

They had other ideasUS military says it fired on a tanker trying to transport oil from IranSomali soccer referee denied entry to US for World Cup is welcomed home as a heroChrystia Freeland's 'Unreliable Boyfriend' offers front-row seat to US-Canada tensionsHonda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension componentsScientists discover a deep whale graveyard that is teeming with lifeA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphonePlaying hip-hop or Doris Day, older exercise instructors can speak their peers' languageRoberto Sánchez y Keiko Fujimori luchan voto a voto en lento conteo de balotaje presidencial de PerúPoliticsPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Blue Hill, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich. , chair of the House Republican Conference, laughs as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Blue Hill, Maine.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Blue Hill, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich. , chair of the House Republican Conference, laughs as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Impeachment Federal Judge Sex In Chambers Lying To Investigators

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Afternoon Wire: Primaries, Sports, and Unusual FindsA roundup of news including Graham Platner winning Maine Senate primary, Spencer Pratt's LA mayoral campaign, NBA Finals update, Marguerite Casey Foundation funding increase, live frog in salad, Nipper statue uncertainty, Repair Cafes movement, wild horse migration in Germany, travel safety in extreme heat, FDA sunscreen approval, brain health tips, earplugs at concerts, smartphone drying tips, older exercise instructors, Pope's speech in Spain, and a 7.8 earthquake in Philippines.

Read more »

Endangered ram dies after getting caught in concertina wire at US-Mexico borderThe fatal entanglement is raising alarms among wildlife experts who say the concertina wire poses a threat to regional biodiversity.

Read more »

Maine Wire cites past conduct claims & tattoo dispute as scrutiny follows PlatnerDemocratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner won his party’s primary in Maine, setting up a general election contest against Sen. Susan Collins.

Read more »