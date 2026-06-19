IMPD: 35-year-old man dies after east side shooting

A person is dead after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said. IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of South Franklin Road on a report of a person shot around 2:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he later died at the hospital. He was later identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 35-year-old Eric D. Butler. Reports on social media say the victim was known as"Lil E," a prominent rapper in the Indianapolis music scene for over a decade.

Officers did not immediately release information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Kristina Friel at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Kristina. Friel@indy.gov.





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