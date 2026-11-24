“It seems likely that this will be a top 10 wettest Thanksgiving Day, if not a top five.”

An “impactful storm” will batter the Big Apple on Thanksgiving, leading to possibly one of the soggiest Turkey Days on record, according to meteorologists. Rain and whipping winds are expected to last a good chunk of Thursday, with certain areas in the tristate under threat of moderate to major coastal flooding, said Accu Weather vice president of forecasting operations Dan DePodwin.

“It seems likely that this will be a top 10 wettest Thanksgiving Day, if not a top five,” he said Tuesday. “Certainly a wetter-than-average Thanksgiving Day, it’s gonna be a stormy one. ” The worst of the rain across the region is expected to start pouring like gravy in the late morning and will last until the final piece of pie is gobbled up around 8 p.m., according to the forecasters.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

Wind gusts along the Jersey Shore and spots on Long Island could reach up to 60 mph, leading to power outages, DePodwin warned. The Jersey Shore and North Shore of Long Island could also face moderate to major coastal flooding depending on when high tide is, he said.over the “impactful storm” Tuesday with temperatures as high as 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees in the area.

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“If you have patio furniture or holiday decorations that you haven’t secured, there’s a chance they could end up in New Jersey this week as winds blow in from the east,” the city’s Office of Emergency ManagementThe last time it rained on Thanksgiving was 2024, when 0.86 inches of rain saturated Central Park—the seventh-wettest on record.