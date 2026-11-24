Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley rules Imogen Curtis was unlawfully killed at 16. Peter Hadden faces potential prosecution for 2009 shaken baby assault that caused fatal health complications.

A coroner has concluded that Imogen Curtis, who died at age 16, was unlawfully killed due to complications stemming from a severe shaken baby assault she suffered as an infant. This ruling raises the possibility that Peter Hadden could face fresh prosecution 17 years after he was originally jailed for grievous bodily harm.

Imogen was born in Stowmarket, Suffolk, as a healthy newborn. However, just 16 days later, her mother Amy Curtis noticed she was excessively sleepy and difficult to rouse for feeding. Medical examination at Ipswich Hospital revealed broken ribs, brain bleeds, and retinal hemorrhages, indicating violent trauma.

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Medical Evidence Links Death to Assault

Dr. Andrea Marnerides, a consultant perinatal and paediatric pathologist, testified that Imogen's primary cause of death was acute aspiration pneumonia. This condition occurred because cerebral palsy, caused by the initial shaken baby assault, impaired her ability to swallow safely.

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley determined that the brain damage and physical disabilities resulting from the 2009 assault directly contributed to her fatal health decline. Imogen required a feeding tube and 24-hour care for the rest of her life, never being able to speak or walk independently.

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Legal Precedent for Fresh Prosecution

Although Peter Hadden served a three-year jail sentence in 2009, the coroner stated he would support the family in pursuing a new case. Legal mechanisms may allow for charges related to gross negligence manslaughter or causing death by dangerous means given the clear link between the original assault and her death.

While parents Amy and James Curtis expressed devastation at the prolonged suffering, they currently do not plan to pressure authorities for a new investigation. Suffolk Police have been contacted to assess whether they will reopen the case or support the family's legal efforts.

Long-term Impact on Victim and Family

Imogen passed away on August 8 at the Treehouse hospice in Ipswich, run by East Anglia's Children's Hospice. She had been receiving palliative care since July 2023 after developing severe pneumonia. Her parents established a GoFundMe page to support the facility that cared for her.

At the 2009 sentencing, James Curtis criticized the leniency of the original sentence, stating it was insufficient for the lifelong impact on his daughter. Hadden was 26 at the time and admitted to causing grievous bodily harm to the two-week-old infant he was caring for.