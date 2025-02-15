Immy Synk Takes First Steps: Family Celebrates Milestone and Raises Awareness for Angelman Syndrome

Immy Synk, a 3-year-old girl with Angelman Syndrome, has recently achieved the remarkable feat of walking independently. Her family's dedication to raising awareness for this rare neurogenetic disorder has led to significant recognition, including a proclamation from Governor DeWine designating February 15th as Angelman Syndrome Awareness Day in Ohio.

In September, we introduced you to the Synk family and their 3-year-old daughter, Immy, who has Angelman Syndrome . This rare neurogenetic disorder affects approximately one in 15,000 people and causes developmental delays. At the time, Immy was beginning preschool, making remarkable strides through various therapies, and walking with a special purple walker, on the verge of taking independent steps.

Now, Immy is achieving a significant milestone: she's walking by herself! The Synks continue to make a difference in their community, across Ohio, and beyond. February 15th is International Angelman Syndrome Day, aiming to raise awareness and honor individuals with this rare condition and their families. Thanks to the Synks' tireless efforts, Governor DeWine has issued a proclamation officially recognizing February 15th as Angelman Syndrome Awareness Day in Ohio.Furthermore, Terminal Tower will be illuminated in blue, the color symbolizing the cause, on Saturday. Beth, Immy's mother, has always emphasized that their mission is to showcase not only Immy's incredible abilities but also the extraordinary qualities of all children with Angelman Syndrome and other disabilities. They strive to demonstrate that these children deserve every opportunity to succeed, share their unique gifts, and live happy and fulfilling lives





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Angelman Syndrome Disability Awareness Ohio Governor Terminal Tower International Angelman Syndrome Day

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Student with Down Syndrome Makes Viral Half-Court ShotJackson, a senior at Sandra Day O’Connor High School, made an unforgettable half-court shot at a recent basketball game. Born with Down syndrome, Jackson has been passionate about basketball since 8th grade and has shared his love with the school's team. After several misses, the crowd cheered for him to take another shot, and on his fifth attempt, he sunk the shot. His incredible achievement has gone viral, showcasing his dedication and inspiring others.

Read more »

The Grass Is Greener Syndrome: When the Fear of Settling Undermines RelationshipsThis article explores the phenomenon of 'Grass Is Greener Syndrome,' where individuals constantly question if a better partner or relationship exists, leading to dissatisfaction and emotional detachment. It delves into the psychological roots of this feeling, highlighting the role of comparison, fear of settling, and idealized views of love. The article emphasizes how this mindset can hinder relationship growth, commitment, and emotional intimacy.

Read more »

This Researcher Discovered the Cause of Down Syndrome, But For 50 Years Got None of the CreditMarthe Gautier speaks out about how she found the genetic cause of Down syndrome

Read more »

Two-Pillow Syndrome: Surgeon Warns Against Bad Sleep HabitsA colorectal surgeon warns against the dangers of using two pillows while sleeping, explaining that it can lead to poor posture and spinal problems. She recommends using just one pillow to maintain proper alignment and advises against conforming mattresses.

Read more »

Dems suffering from Musk Derangement SyndromeDemocrats have finally found someone they hate more than Donald Trump.

Read more »

Hurried child syndrome: How to balance activities, promote healthy developmentIf it feels like your child always has something going on after school, whether it’s sports or other activities, it might be time to scale back their schedule.

Read more »