Immigration Reform March Sparks Protests in San Mateo

A march organized by 'Rights Over Borders' in San Mateo, California, drew attention to the need for immigration reform in response to President Trump's policies. The 21-mile walk from San Mateo City Hall to Daly City culminated in a demonstration in San Francisco.

President Donald Trump 's forceful stance on illegal immigration has ignited protests nationwide since his inauguration last month. A march demanding immigration reform, organized by a group called 'Rights Over Borders,' commenced at San Mateo City Hall on Sunday morning. 'My entire community is comprised of immigrants and family members who have made tremendous sacrifices to be here and pursue the American dream.

We are incredibly proud today to be their voice because I know many people are afraid,' Vivian Andrea Valdez, an organizer with 'Rights Over Borders,' stated to KTVU. The march began at San Mateo City Hall, where over 100 demonstrators set off on a 21-mile walk along El Camino Real towards Daly City. The group will then proceed in a caravan from Daly City to join a demonstration in San Francisco. Just two weeks ago, 'Rights Over Borders' didn't exist. Following widespread media coverage of President Trump's deportation operations, Valdez, a lifelong San Mateo resident, issued a call to action. 'About two weeks ago, there were numerous protests occurring across the area and the United States. I felt: why don't we have one here?' Valdez explained.The event organizers are advocating for comprehensive immigration reform, focusing on a specific key point: 'We want them to update the registry. It hasn't been updated in 39 years,' Jena Ly Carreno, another 'Rights Over Borders' organizer, told KTVU. The immigration registry, last revised during former President Ronald Reagan's administration, allows undocumented immigrants who entered the United States before January 1, 1972, to potentially qualify for a green card. 'Rights Over Borders' aims to see this cutoff date adjusted. 'We're not requesting it to be updated to 2025, that's unrealistic. But we're hoping to move it forward a bit,' Carreno stated. According to an Axios report, President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, claims that approximately 14,000 immigrants were apprehended during the first few weeks of Trump's second term, with some of these arrests occurring right here in the Bay Area. Trump's deportations over the past month appear to be trailing behind those conducted by former President Joe Biden during his final month in office. Biden's team apprehended over 21,000 unauthorized immigrants in November alone. Current figures regarding those detained, arrested, or deported in the past month remain unclear, as Trump's administration ceased sharing this data on February 4th. Border czar Homan asserts that border crossings have plummeted by 92% since Trump assumed office for his second term. The pressing question is: is this tough rhetoric proving effective





