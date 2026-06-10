Immigration Officers Warned Against Wearing England Badges Over Intimidation Fears

A new report by the Independent Monitoring Board warns that immigration staff wearing England flags or badges during the World Cup could intimidate detained migrants and damage professional standards. The incidents, dating back to 2025, coincide with anti-immigration protests and the 'Operation Raise the Colours' flag-flying campaign. The Board calls for stronger Home Office oversight as detention conditions deteriorate.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has issued a warning to immigration officers about wearing England badges during the World Cup , citing concerns that such displays could intimidate detained migrants and undermine professional standards .

As the nation prepares for football fever with the Three Lions beginning their North America campaign on June 17 against Croatia, many fans will be showing support with St George's flags and England badges. However, in detention centres, this patriotic expression is being cautioned against. The IMB report highlights incidents from 2025, coinciding with the UEFA Women's Euro, where staff at a short-term holding facility (STHF) were seen wearing England flags on their uniforms.

The Board concluded that this risked perceptions of bias or intimidation, especially given the context of recent anti-immigration protests where flag displays were prominent. The report also notes broader issues in detention, including routine handcuffing, excessive force, and prolonged detention periods. Jane Leech, interim IMB national chair, expressed that while there are examples of good practice, they are not consistent across the system.

She emphasized that longstanding issues remain unresolved and are becoming more acute, with health deteriorating in closed settings, delays in medical care, rising distress, and vulnerable individuals worsening the longer detention continues. The IMB calls for stronger oversight and clearer accountability from the Home Office to address these problems. The guidance against flag-wearing emerges alongside other concerns about detention conditions and treatment of migrants awaiting deportation.

The report's findings intersect with a broader cultural context: the 'Operation Raise the Colours' campaign, where members of the public have been flying England and Union Jack flags in defiance of council bans. This movement, which gained traction during the Women's Euros, has seen communities across the UK hanging flags on streets, including Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich, and the Isle of Wight.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced support for the public's right to fly flags, stating his pride in British patriotism. Despite this, the IMB stresses that in immigration detention settings, such symbols may create an intimidating environment for detainees, particularly given the charged atmosphere of recent protests. The Board's recommendations aim to ensure professional standards and impartiality within detention facilities, balancing national expression with the welfare and rights of vulnerable individuals in custody





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Immigration Detention England Flag World Cup Intimidation Independent Monitoring Board Professional Standards Operation Raise The Colours Detention Centres Patriotism Migrants STHF

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