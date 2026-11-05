Immigration Judge Blocks Deportation of Albanian Cannabis Gang Member

An immigration tribunal has halted the deportation of Ndue Paluca, ruling his cannabis cultivation caused no serious harm as plants were seized before sale.

An immigration tribunal has ruled that Ndue Paluca, an illegal immigrant and member of a £1.5million cannabis cultivation gang, is entitled to continue his fight against deportation to Albania. The decision by Upper Tribunal Judge Sarah Grey at Field House in central London allows the 30-year-old to remain in the United Kingdom while his case is reconsidered for a new hearing.

Tribunal Rethinks Serious Harm Definition

Judge Grey overturned a previous lower tribunal decision that had dismissed Paluca's appeal, stating that the initial judge had made significant legal errors. The core of the new ruling hinges on the interpretation of serious harm under immigration guidelines. The senior judge determined that the first tribunal failed to properly account for the fact that all cannabis plants grown by the gang were seized by police before they could be sold or reach the streets.

Also read Fed wins protection with Democrats taking control of the Senate

This seizure meant that the drugs never circulated within society, thereby mitigating the actual harm caused to the public compared to cases where drugs are successfully distributed. The court found that the earlier assessment of serious harm was flawed because it did not adequately reflect this critical timeline of the police raid and the subsequent prevention of sales.

Family Rights and Child Welfare Concerns

A significant factor in the tribunal's decision was the potential impact of deportation on Paluca's family life. Judge Grey criticized the lower judge for failing to meaningfully engage with a report drafted by a social worker. This report highlighted that Paluca is a primary carer for his two young children, one of whom has a Lithuanian mother.

Advertisement

The court noted that removing Paluca from the UK would severely impact these young children and could constitute a violation of his rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This legal article explicitly protects the right to respect for private and family life, providing a robust defense against deportation for individuals with strong family ties in the host country.

Gang Sentencing and Criminal Background

Ndue Paluca entered the UK without permission in 2012 before joining a sophisticated organized crime group. The gang operated multiple cannabis farms across the Home Counties, with the aim of generating £1.5million annually. Police raids targeted several locations, including sites in Ashford, Kent, and Watton-at-Stone in Hertfordshire, seizing over 485 plants, half a kilo of harvested cannabis, and more than £61,000 in cash.

Paluca was sentenced to 10 months in jail in 2021 for his role as a gardener at one of the properties. His conviction was part of a larger operation where ten other Albanian gang members received sentences totaling more than 36 years. A judge at the time described their activities as serious organized crime, but the current immigration proceedings have re-evaluated the specific harm caused by Paluca's individual participation.

Political Reaction and Legal Precedent

The ruling has drawn sharp criticism from Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, who described the decision as absurd. Philp argued that the legal system is becoming skewed, suggesting that being caught red-handed by police now works in a criminal's favor regarding deportation outcomes. He stated that the Conservative party would leave the European Convention and repeal the Human Rights Act to ensure crime has clear consequences for foreign offenders.

Advertisement

This case follows a pattern of controversial immigration rulings, including a recent decision involving Avdi Alija, a man with 50 convictions who was allowed to challenge his deportation. Legal experts note that these decisions highlight the complex intersection of criminal sentencing, organized crime impacts, and human rights protections within the UK immigration system. The case will now return to the first-tier tribunal for a fresh determination based on the corrected legal framework.