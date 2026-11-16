Immigration Experts Debate Trumps Gold Card And Potential Amnesty Deal

Experts analyze the Trump Gold Card, $100,000 H-1B fee, and potential amnesty negotiations between President Donald Trump and Democrats following the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump has drawn sharp scrutiny from immigration policy experts after signaling a willingness to negotiate a legalization deal with Democrats, even as he publicly maintained that amnesty would not occur. This potential shift in strategy emerged shortly after the Republican Party suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, raising questions about whether the White House might compromise on immigration reform to secure legislative progress.

During a "60 Minutes" interview aired shortly after the midterm elections, the president suggested he was open to working on a deal that would allow some illegal immigrants to gain legal status. This statement prompted Fox News Digital to consult several immigration experts regarding the potential ramifications of such an agreement, particularly concerning the rule of law, assimilation, and fiscal policy impacts on American taxpayers.

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The Trump Gold Card And H-1B Fee Changes

On September 19, 2025, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders that fundamentally alter the U.S. immigration landscape. The first order established the "Trump Gold Card," a visa program that allows foreign nationals permanent residency and a pathway to U.S. citizenship for a $1 million investment in the United States. This initiative creates a direct financial gateway to citizenship for high-net-worth individuals.

The second executive order introduced a steep $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. These measures aim to regulate labor migration while generating revenue, but they sit in contrast to the broader debate on whether to grant legal status to the undocumented population already present in the country. The coexistence of these high-fee investment programs and potential amnesty negotiations highlights a complex and multifaceted approach to immigration policy.

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Steven Camarota Warns Against Undermining Rule Of Law

Steven Camarota, the director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), strongly discouraged an amnesty deal as President Donald Trump considers working with Democrats on immigration. Camarota argued that granting legal status to a large fraction of people who have broken the law undermines the rule of law and raises serious questions about basic fairness.

Camarota used the example of a person who illegally overstays a visa to illustrate the disparity between legal and illegal pathways. He stated that such a person should not be rewarded with citizenship, especially when there are millions of people who have already followed the law and left the country when their visas expired. He believes that rewarding unlawful presence damages the integrity of the immigration system and disadvantages those who wait their turn.

Laura Collins Defends Legalization For Economic Stability

Laura Collins, director of immigration policy at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, acknowledged concerns about the rule of law but argued that the country's current immigration laws are part of the problem. She pointed out that the United States has an economy that pulls in a lot of people's work, but an immigration system that restricts that labor flow, leading to a large undocumented population.

Collins described the United States as being at a crossroads, where the country can either enforce strict separation or offer a chance at restitution for those who have contributed to the economy. She noted that almost every single piece of legislation that has had a chance at passage on immigration involving legalization has included requirements like paying back taxes, going through a background check, and paying fines or fees.

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Political Pressure And Policy Implications

The president later ruled out amnesty, saying, "There won't be amnesty," while maintaining that his immigration policy had not changed. However, his earlier comments have raised questions about what a potential deal could look like and how granting legal status to some illegal immigrants could impact assimilation and fiscal policy. The White House has not yet outlined a specific proposal, leaving many details unresolved.

As the debate continues, experts emphasize the need to balance enforcement with economic reality. The introduction of the Trump Gold Card and the new H-1B fees represent significant structural changes, while the discussion on amnesty highlights the ongoing political and moral dilemmas surrounding immigration reform in the post-midterm political landscape.