Immigration Enforcement Operation Lockstream Seizes 26 Vehicles and Arrests 31 People in West Mercia

Operation Lockstream targeted illegal work and exploitation, stopping 104 vehicles, seizing 26, arresting 31, and issuing £6,800 in fines across West Mercia.

Police in West Mercia seized 26 vehicles and arrested 31 individuals during Operation Lockstream, a month‑long campaign aimed at disrupting illegal work and exploitation linked to delivery services and other vulnerable sectors. The operation began with a stop of 104 vehicles, resulted in 28 traffic offence reports, and led to a total of £6,800 in fines.

Core Details of Operation Lockstream

Operation Lockstream focused on identifying and dismantling organised networks that profit from exploiting vulnerable migrants. Law enforcement officers targeted businesses involved in delivery services, where they believed illegal labour could be concealed. The operation employed intelligence‑led policing, with teams filing 18 intelligence reports to aid ongoing investigations.

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Key Arrest of an Asylum Seeker Selling Sandwiches

Among the arrests was a man identified as an asylum seeker without a right to work in the United Kingdom. Body‑cam footage showed the police pulling over his white van to verify his documents. The suspect claimed he was 'delivering sandwiches' for a friend, but officers found his immigration status and confirmed his lack of work permission.

Stakeholder Statements and Police Position

Detective Sergeant Laura Hutson of the Serious Organised Crime Unit said that Operation Lockstream demonstrated the police's ongoing commitment to tackling organised immigration crime and the exploitation that often accompanies it. Hutson highlighted that the operation's results-31 arrests, 26 vehicle seizures, and more than 100 vehicle stops-validate proactive enforcement and intelligence‑led policing.

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The officers involved stated that the suspect's admission of 'just doing a friend a favour' was insufficient justification for working illegally. They emphasized that such activities could have significant impacts on vulnerable people who are frequently targeted by those seeking to profit from criminal activity.

Impact on Communities and Future Enforcement

Law enforcement officials noted that the intelligence gathered will help build a clearer picture of organised criminal networks operating in local communities. They plan to continue collaborating with partners to target those who exploit vulnerable individuals and disrupt criminal activity.

For the local population, the operation signals a strengthened presence of authorities in West Mercia, aiming to ensure communities remain safe places to live and work while protecting migrants from exploitation.

Operation Lockstream is scheduled to continue its efforts in the coming months, with police reviewing intelligence reports and adjusting strategies to further enhance enforcement against illegal immigration and associated criminal enterprises.