An analysis of deplorable ICE detention conditions in Florida and parallel human rights abuses against detainees in Israel, including Sama Safi. The article examines due process violations and the crackdown on immigrant advocates.

Protests regarding immigration detention and mass deportations have intensified in Miami, Florida, with demonstrators gathering at the Krome Detention Center on May 24, 2025. White carnation flowers were placed on the perimeter fence as a symbol of mourning for those impacted by the current enforcement landscape. These gatherings highlight a systemic shift in migration management that prioritizes confinement and control over humane treatment of individuals crossing borders.

Dystopian Conditions at Florida Detention Facilities

Immigration detention infrastructure in the United States has expanded significantly since the Mariel boatlift episode, evolving into a system dominated by private, for-profit entities by the early 2020s. Corporate revenues derived from these detention contracts reached unprecedented levels, incentivizing the continuation of what critics describe as a cruel carceral approach to migration. The Krome Detention Center serves as a primary example of this model, where detainees face deplorable living conditions that violate basic human dignity.

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Department of Homeland Security reports indicate that at least thirty-two detainees were confined in cages located beneath flimsy tents designed for a maximum capacity of only eleven people. These cramped quarters were accompanied by severe sanitation failures, including overflowing toilets that allowed raw sewage and fecal matter to seep across sleeping areas and floors. Shower access was strictly limited to three days per week in bathrooms infested with bugs, and food supplies were often contaminated with insects.

Due Process Violations and Police Collaboration

Beyond poor sanitation, detainees in facilities such as the now-shuttered Alligator Alcatraz and other South Florida centers were routinely denied proper medical care. Sendra, a Cuban American immigrant with diabetes, was transferred to the Krome Detention Center despite his health needs. News reports and court filings confirm that his wife witnessed the neglect, illustrating how individuals with chronic conditions are left untreated within the system.

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The pathway to incarceration often begins with minor infractions due to widespread 287(g) agreements signed by numerous Florida localities and state entities. These agreements empower local and state police officers to execute federal immigration enforcement functions, effectively transforming municipal departments into extensions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Racial profiling and routine traffic stops, such as having a broken taillight, frequently serve as the trigger for arrest, stripping individuals of due process protections.

Crackdown on Immigrant Rights Advocacy

Advocates for immigrant rights in Florida have faced significant backlash and institutional suppression for their efforts to challenge these policies. At Florida International University, seven students were disciplined by university authorities after silently protesting the institution's collaboration with ICE. The university mandated that the students submit a two-minute video reflecting on their behavior, leading to a lawsuit filed on the grounds of free speech violations.

This suppression of speech mirrors broader trends observed in other states, such as Minnesota, where U.S. citizens demanding justice for immigrants have encountered similar resistance. The targeting of peaceful protesters and students signals an aggressive strategy to silence dissent and discourage public engagement with immigration issues within educational and civic spaces across the state.

Parallel Detentions in Israel and Palestine

The incarceration of immigrants in the United States shares troubling parallels with the treatment of Palestinian Americans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Sama Safi, a Palestinian American with ties to Tampa, Florida, is currently detained in Damon Prison in Israel, a facility that holds only female prisoners and is notorious for severe human rights abuses. Her case highlights the transnational nature of these detention practices.

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Detainees at Damon Prison have reported being forced to wear gray sports suits without head coverings, with women who refused to remove their hijabs facing physical beatings, sometimes filmed by guards. During winter months, authorities have handcuffed and blindfolded prisoners, forcing them to kneel outside in the cold for several hours while police dogs and stun grenades were used against them.

Health Neglect and Systemic Overcrowding

Overcrowding and unsanitary conditions are pervasive in these detention centers, with more than a dozen women sometimes forced to share rooms containing only four beds. Many inmates sleep on the floor due to the lack of space, while shared amenities create constant health risks. Dozens of detainees are assigned a single bar of soap, and there is a documented insufficiency of sanitary pads for individuals experiencing menstruation.

Sama Safi suffers from a debilitating auto-inflammatory disease that requires regular medication and medical monitoring. Her family reports that these critical health needs are not being met while she is held in detention, echoing the neglect experienced by Sendra at the Krome facility. Surveillance systems tested along the U.S.-Mexico border are also being utilized in Palestine, suggesting a coordinated effort to weaponize deportation infrastructure against both immigrants and Palestine advocates in the United States.