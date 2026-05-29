Immigration Detention Center Clashes Escalate in Newark, N.J.

Protests and clashes between protesters and federal immigration enforcement officials have intensified outside an immigration detention center in Newark, N.J., leading to arrests and the deployment of state police to ensure public safety.

A federal immigration officer pulls the respirator mask from a protester outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark , N.J. Federal immigration officers pepper spray protesters outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark , N.J.

Protesters confront federal immigration officers outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Protesters confront federal immigration officers outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark, N.J. A federal immigration officer aims an OC canister at protesters outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Gov.

Mikie Sherrill is sending state police to bring order to an immigration detention center in Newark that has been the site of clashes between protesters and federal immigration enforcement officials. She said the decision comes as the situation has grown unsafe. Spokespersons for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the GEO Group, the private firm contracted to run the facility, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The protests began last Friday after immigrant advocates said detainees inside launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions at the 1,000-bed facility, which opened last May. Demonstrators have been attempting to block people and vehicles from entering and exiting the building in recent days. They have linked arms in a human chain and used trash cans, umbrellas, and other materials as makeshift shields and barricades.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in helmets and tactical vests have used pepper spray and batons to try and disperse the protesters and clear the roadway for vehicles. At least six demonstrators were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers Wednesday night, and more have been arrested on other nights of the protests, DHS has said.

With state police taking over public safety responsibilities outside Delaney Hall, ICE officers currently lining the entry have agreed to stand down, Sherril and state officials said. In addition to the protest zones, she said, police will also be setting up vehicle checkpoints to regulate traffic and assure safe passage. Sherril stressed that she doesn't want to give ICE 'pretext' to expand operations in the state by letting things get out of hand.

She also mentioned that she doesn't want American citizens to lose their lives, as has happened in other states. The families of detainees and their supporters, meanwhile, say their loved ones have been subjected to pepper spray and physical force in retaliation for their hunger strike and the protests outside





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Immigration Detention Center Protests Clashes Arrests State Police Public Safety Delaney Hall Detention Center Newark N.J. U.S. Department Of Homeland Security GEO Group ICE Officers Pepper Spray Arms Linked In A Human Chain Trash Cans Umbrellas Shields And Barricades Poor Living Conditions Hunger Strike Retaliation Physical Force Arrest Expansion Of Operations American Citizens New Jersey State Officials Governor Mikie Sherrill State Police Taking Over Public Safety Respons Vehicle Checkpoints Regulate Traffic Assure Safe Passage

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