Immigration Detainees Allege Widespread Medical Neglect in U.S. Facilities

An investigation by KFF Health News and AP reveals hundreds of federal lawsuits from detainees across 33 states claiming inadequate medical care in ICE detention centers, including denied medications, untreated infections, and delayed treatment for serious conditions.

An Albanian man's pain grew so unbearable that he pulled out his own tooth while languishing for months in a New Mexico immigration detention center.

A Honduran mother of two was hospitalized for a heart problem after being denied blood pressure medications while held in Florida. A man said his leg turned purple and swollen from flesh-eating bacteria when staff at a Vermont facility failed to bring him to a scheduled doctor appointment.

These are among hundreds of allegations from detainees across at least 33 states who have filed federal suits claiming that immigration detention facilities are failing to provide adequate medical care, according to an investigation by KFF Health News and The Associated Press. Detainees report not receiving medications on time - or at all - for conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and HIV. Requests for help go unanswered for weeks. Blood sugars rise.

Infections fester. Cancers remain untreated. Detainees collapse and suffer seizures. The system is under strain due to an influx of detentions since President Donald Trump returned to office, with more than 75,000 immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

KFF Health News and AP analyzed thousands of court cases filed since Trump's second inauguration that use habeas corpus to argue that people are being held illegally by ICE. The records offer a rare window into how detainees, often under penalty of perjury, describe ICE's handling of their medical needs. Reporters also interviewed over 50 detainees, family members, and lawyers.

The investigation reveals that medical neglect is alleged across the sprawling detention system, including in offices not designed to house people, county jails, and quickly set up sites with nicknames such as 'Alligator Alcatraz.

' The Department of Homeland Security reported 51 deaths in detention since the start of Trump's second administration, with suicides among them. KFF Health News and AP asked DHS to respond to the findings six days before publication, but it did not provide comment.

The department's acting chief medical officer, Sean Conley, has stated that 'it is both policy and longstanding practice for aliens to receive timely and appropriate medical care from the moment they enter ICE custody' and that the agency recruits healthcare professionals to maintain high standards. He said, 'This is better, more responsive healthcare than many aliens have ever received in their entire lives.

' Individual facilities and private prison companies contracting with DHS that responded to requests for comment said they follow ICE standards and detainees receive medical care when required. Some said they were unfamiliar with the allegations outlined in court documents; others blamed some detainees for lapses in their care. Vardan Gukasian, a political dissident and former paramedic who spent years behind bars in Armenia, wrote about his experience in a Henderson, Nevada, facility.

Madeleine Skains, a spokesperson for the city of Henderson, said medical care is always available at the facility and that the court had not ordered changes to his care. Last June, as Gukasian experienced symptoms of uncontrolled high blood pressure - dizziness, a nosebleed, and a headache - his cellmate banged on their door for help.

'When it did not arrive, the rest of the block banged on their doors,' he wrote. Gukasian was hospitalized that day. Masuma Khan, an immigrant from Bangladesh who came to the U.S. in 1997, was detained for a month after she showed up for a regular check-in with ICE in October 2025. She was held at a facility in California City, California.

While detained, she says she only intermittently received her medications for multiple conditions including high blood pressure, hypothyroidism, and prediabetes. Her daughter reports that her mother has nightmares and is scared to go outside after being held. Khan is now out of detention but continues to struggle with the aftermath. A man in the Atlanta area was injured while in ICE custody and developed an E. coli infection.

'I couldn't understand why they treated me so harshly,' says the father of six U.S. citizens, who is now a legal permanent resident but did not want to be named to avoid potential retaliation against his family. These stories illustrate a pattern of alleged neglect that advocates say is systemic and dangerous. The investigation highlights the urgent need for reform in immigration detention medical care, as detainees continue to suffer from preventable conditions and delayed treatments





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