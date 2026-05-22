A major study from France's premier public research institute found ‘a society profoundly marked by long-term immigration’ in France, with around a third of the population estimated to have been born abroad or to have been the child or grandchild of immigrants. France has a clear prohibition on collecting racial or ethnic statistics in its census, making systematic tracking of immigrant groups difficult. The study found that one in three people in the country are either migrants themselves or the descendants of immigrants, with 13 per cent being foreign-born, 11 per cent being the children of immigrants, and 10 per cent being the grandchildren of immigrants.

A major study from France's premier public research institute found ‘a society profoundly marked by long-term immigration,’ with around a third of the population estimated to have been born abroad or to have been the child or grandchild of immigrants.

The National Institute of Demographic Studies (INED) in Paris has perhaps provided the clearest picture of France’s demographic makeup, a country officially governed by a colourblind doctrine that prohibits the collection of racial or ethnic statistics in its census, making systematic tracking of immigrant groups difficult. According to the findings, which were based on interviews with 27,000 people in mainland France between 2019 and 2020, one in three people in the country are either migrants themselves or the descendants of immigrants.

The INED study found that 13 per cent were foreign-born, while 11 per cent were the children of immigrants, and 10 per cent were the grandchildren of immigrants. The authors of the study said that the impact of immigration in France is like ‘a kaleidoscope whose complexity is continuously expanding. ’ The research found that 41 per cent of the population have some tie to immigration, whether through personal heritage, marriage, or the marriage of their children.

Much of this has been imposed on the country without consent, with the report finding that among immigrants who came to France after the age of 16, around one in five had either entered illegally or were otherwise ‘undocumented’ at some point after arriving. Immigration to France is also overwhelmingly non-European, with the largest cohort of immigrants aged 18 to 59 coming from the North African Maghreb region.

This has had significant impacts on the country’s cultural cohesion, with non-European populations, including those born in the country, finding it much more difficult to integrate. The studies found that ‘only the descendants of European immigrants follow the expected assimilationist model, distancing themselves from the origins of their parents and benefiting from a form of invisibility in French society.

’ In contrast, the study found that those of non-European origin were more likely to see themselves as having a ‘hyphenated identity. ’ The rapid demographic changes in France have been hailed by those on the far-left, including presidential candidate a Moroccan-born Sicilian-Spaniard, who has begun to openly embrace the term ‘Great Replacement’ and hail the coming of a ‘New France’.

Despite this, the study found that younger Muslims in France, for example, are significantly more radical than previous generations of Muslims in the country, with six in ten Muslims aged 18-25 preferring Sharia over French law and four in ten backing a radical Islamist group like the Muslim Brotherhood. The Institut français d’opinion publique (Ifop), which has tracked Muslim opinion in France over the past three decades, said that the poll had ‘exceeded the most pessimistic estimates’ about integration.

Nevertheless, the rapid demographic changes in France have been hailed by those on the far-left, including presidential candidate a Moroccan-born Sicilian-Spaniard, who has begun to openly embrace the term ‘Great Replacement’ and hail the coming of a ‘New France’





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Immigration In France Long-Term Immigration Proportion Of Immigrants Impact On Cultural Cohesion Assimilationist Model Cultural Hybridization Great Replacement New France Islamist Groups Demographic Changes

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