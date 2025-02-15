Immigration Advocate Provides Legal Guardianship for US-Born Children of Undocumented Parents

Nora Sandigo, a dedicated immigration advocate, offers legal guardianship to over 2,000 U.S.-born children of undocumented parents in South Florida, ensuring their well-being amidst the threat of family separation.

Immigration advocate Nora Sandigo has become a beacon of hope for immigrant families in South Florida, providing legal guardianship for over 2,000 U.S.-born children whose parents face the threat of deportation. Sandigo runs a non-profit dedicated to supporting these families, offering crucial legal advice and practical guidance on navigating the complex immigration system.

In a time of heightened uncertainty and fear, Sandigo's work offers a lifeline, ensuring that even in the face of potential family separation, these children's well-being and future are protected. Her services are invaluable, particularly for families where one or both parents are undocumented. Sandigo helps them understand their rights, empowers them to make informed decisions, and provides a safety net in case of detention or deportation. Families gather at community centers and churches, seeking Sandigo's counsel. They listen intently as she explains the legal complexities, offering reassurance and practical steps to ensure their children's future is secure. The emotional weight of these situations is palpable. Parents, grappling with the possibility of being separated from their children, express their anxieties and fears. Sandigo, with her unwavering compassion and expertise, provides comfort and direction, guiding them through the legal labyrinth. Her work extends beyond legal guidance; she builds a sense of community among these families, fostering support and solidarity in the face of adversity. In a time when immigration issues often spark division, Sandigo's efforts symbolize unity and compassion





