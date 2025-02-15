Immigration Advocate Provides Legal Guardianship for US-Born Children of Immigrants

This article tells the story of Nora Sandigo, an immigration advocate who provides legal guardianship for over 2,000 US-born children of immigrant parents. It highlights the fear and uncertainty faced by undocumented immigrants and Sandigo's efforts to empower families and protect their children's future.

Nora Sandigo is an immigration advocate who has become a lifeline for many immigrant families in the United States. She provides legal guardianship for over 2,000 U.S.-born children of immigrant parents, ensuring their well-being if their parents are detained or deported by immigration authorities. Sandigo's work is driven by the fear and uncertainty that many undocumented immigrants face, particularly those with U.S.-born children.

She educates families about their legal rights and options, empowering them to prepare for potential separation. Through workshops and individual consultations, Sandigo guides parents on how to navigate the complex immigration system and protect their children's future. Her commitment to these families is unwavering, as she works tirelessly to connect them with legal resources and support networks. Sandigo's efforts have brought hope and stability to countless families, allowing them to live with a sense of security amidst the constant threat of deportation.





