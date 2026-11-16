The Trump administration is facing a nine-fold increase in pending cases before the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Immigrants facing deportation would have just 10 days to appeal many immigration court decisions under a Trump administration rule that revives a major change blocked by a federal judge earlier this year.

The rule, due to be published in the Federal Register by the Department of Justice , would cut the normal appeal period from 30 days to 10 days and restore other restrictions on appeals before the Board of Immigration Appeals , amid efforts to speed up a system that has become overwhelmed by a growing backlog. The DOJ tried to do this in February, but faced legal challenges that led to a federal judge partially setting the policy aside.

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After a notice and comment period, the DOJ policy is back as a final rule.

"This rule is a part of the Trump Administration's efforts to provide only a facade of due process," Jill family, a professor at Widener University Commonwealth Law School, told Newsweek. "These procedures do not provide meaningful internal review of immigration judge decisions. Addressing the backlog requires more resources and procedural innovation, but that innovation must maintain, if not improve, the process. The administration's approach is to say, 'the line is too long; let's eliminate the service.

'" Under the Trump administration, immigration court hearings have spiked, in part due to the rise in the number of people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement suspected of having no legal status. The court system has also faced a growing backlog due to sweeping firings of longtime immigration judges, who have been gradually replaced.

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Justice, as well as Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, which brought the original challenge, for further comment Monday afternoon. What is Changing for Immigration Appeals? The BIA is the Justice Department's highest administrative body for interpreting and applying immigration law, handling large numbers of appeals from removal decisions made by immigration judges.

Under the plan laid out in the Federal Register filing, the appeal window for many cases would fall from 30 to 10 days, with appellants needing to identify the issues they are raising in their Notice of Appeal. Some asylum cases would keep the 30-day window.

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The new system substantially expands summary dismissal, meaning an immigration judge's decision to issue a removal order would be the final government decision unless the BIA accepts the case through a vote by the majority of BIA members. The DOJ said the changes are needed because of a spike in the number of waiting cases, which it called a "lengthy and unprecedented" backlog. In Fiscal Year 2017, the BIA had a pending caseload of 35,837 cases.

That rose to 325,774 in Fiscal Year 2026, a near ninefold increase. Why Was the 10-Day Deadline Blocked? On February 6, the DOJ issued its interim final rule laying out this proposal. That sparked a legal challenge to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with plaintiffs arguing that the new deadline would severely curtail meaningful BIA reviews.

The lawsuit included claims under the Administrative Procedure Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Constitution. On March 8, Judge Randolph D. Moss set aside parts of the rule, with the DOJ then telling immigration judges the 10-day deadline had been set aside and the correct appeal deadline was still 30 days. The March ruling did not declare that immigrants were constitutionally entitled to 30 days.

Instead, Moss focused on how DOJ had gone about implementing the policy, saying the department had bypassed notice-and-comment requirements for substantive changes to policy. Does a 10-Day Deadline Violate Due Process? The restored deadline could renew a deeper fight over how much process the Constitution requires before the government can deport someone. The Justice Department argued that while noncitizens are entitled to due process in removal proceedings, the Constitution does not independently guarantee an administrative appeal before the BIA.

Once the government establishes an appeal process, the question becomes whether it can impose conditions that effectively prevent people from using it. Under the 10-day time frame, an immigrant facing deportation would need to obtain the judge's decision, find counsel, understand what went wrong, and prepare a Notice of Appeal identifying the issues being challenged, potentially while in ICE custody and without English proficiency.

The organizations fighting the original rule argued it would disproportionately affect people who are detained, unrepresented, disabled, children, or speakers of less-common languages.

"The BIA Interim Final Rule makes a mockery of due process," Emilie Raber, Senior Attorney at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, said in a February press release. "In addition to taking away virtually any benefit the BIA could provide immigrants, it will wreak havoc on people with cases in immigration court or federal appellate courts. " In 1994, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals considered a 20-day immigration appeals deadline in Gonzales-Julio v.

INS, which the DOJ also refers to in its 2026 rule. The court found then that a 10-day deadline was unconstitutional in certain circumstances, with the case examining an immigrant in Hawaii who needed to file an appeal in San Diego, California, within that time. The DOJ argues in 2026 that technology has mitigated that issue, with electronic filing allowing documents to be sent at any time over the internet.

What Happens Next The DOJ plan is due to be published November 17, with the rule taking effect 30 days later and applying to cases filed after that date. Cases already pending would not face the shorter deadline. The department likely expects further legal challenges, with its plan outlining concerns around due process, access to counsel, and meaningful case review.

While the BIA is the last immigration tribunal layer, immigrants who still see their cases dismissed could take their case to a federal court for further examination. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Gray R. ThomasTrump administration, would cut the normal appeal period from 30 days to 10 days and restore other restrictions on appeals before the Board ofThe DOJ tried to do this in February, but faced legal challenges that led to a federal judge partially setting the policy aside. After a notice and comment period, the DOJ policy is back as a final rule.

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"This rule is a part of the Trump Administration's efforts to provide only a facade of due process," Jill family, a professor at Widener University Commonwealth Law School, told. "These procedures do not provide meaningful internal review of immigration judge decisions. Addressing the backlog requires more resources and procedural innovation, but that innovation must maintain, if not improve, the process. The administration's approach is to say, 'the line is too long; let's eliminate the service.

'" Under the Trump administration, immigration court hearings have spiked, in part due to the rise in the number of people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement suspected of having no legal status.reached out to the Department of Justice, as well as Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, which brought the original challenge, for further comment Monday afternoon. The BIA is the Justice Department's highest administrative body for interpreting and applying immigration law, handling large numbers of appeals from removal decisions made by immigration judges.

Under the plan laid out in the Federal Register filing, the appeal window for many cases would fall from 30 to 10 days, with appellants needing to identify the issues they are raising in their Notice of Appeal. Some asylum cases would keep the 30-day window.

The new system substantially expands summary dismissal, meaning an immigration judge's decision to issue a removal order would be the final government decision unless the BIA accepts the case through a vote by the majority of BIA members. The DOJ said the changes are needed because of a spike in the number of waiting cases, which it called a"lengthy and unprecedented" backlog. In Fiscal Year 2017, the BIA had a pending caseload of 35,837 cases.

That rose to 325,774 in Fiscal Year 2026, a near ninefold increase. On February 6, the DOJ issued its interim final rule laying out this proposal. That sparked a legal challenge to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with plaintiffs arguing that the new deadline would severely curtail meaningful BIA reviews. The lawsuit included claims under the Administrative Procedure Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Constitution.

On March 8, Judge Randolph D. Moss set aside parts of the rule, with the DOJ then telling immigration judges the 10-day deadline had been set aside and the correct appeal deadline was still 30 days. The March ruling did not declare that immigrants were constitutionally entitled to 30 days. Instead, Moss focused on how DOJ had gone about implementing the policy, saying the department had bypassed notice-and-comment requirements for substantive changes to policy.

The restored deadline could renew a deeper fight over how much process the Constitution requires before the government can deport someone. The Justice Department argued that while noncitizens are entitled to due process in removal proceedings, the Constitution does not independently guarantee an administrative appeal before the BIA. Once the government establishes an appeal process, the question becomes whether it can impose conditions that effectively prevent people from using it.

Under the 10-day time frame, an immigrant facing deportation would need to obtain the judge's decision, find counsel, understand what went wrong, and prepare a Notice of Appeal identifying the issues being challenged, potentially while in ICE custody and without English proficiency. The organizations fighting the original rule argued it would disproportionately affect people who are detained, unrepresented, disabled, children, or speakers of less-common languages.

"The BIA Interim Final Rule makes a mockery of due process," Emilie Raber, Senior Attorney at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, said in a February press release. "In addition to taking away virtually any benefit the BIA could provide immigrants, it will wreak havoc on people with cases in immigration court or federal appellateThe court found then that a 10-day deadline was unconstitutional in certain circumstances, with the case examining an immigrant in Hawaii who needed to file an appeal in San Diego, California, within that time.

The DOJ argues in 2026 that technology has mitigated that issue, with electronic filing allowing documents to be sent at any time over the internet. The DOJ plan is due to be published November 17, with the rule taking effect 30 days later and applying to cases filed after that date. Cases already pending would not face the shorter deadline.

The department likely expects further legal challenges, with its plan outlining concerns around due process, access to counsel, and meaningful case review. While the BIA is the last immigration tribunal layer, immigrants who still see their cases dismissed could take their case to a federal court for further examination.