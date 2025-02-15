Immigrants Detained at Guantanamo Win Restraining Order, Are Then Deportated to Venezuela

Three Venezuelan immigrants who were scheduled to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba but successfully obtained a restraining order against the U.S. government were deported to Venezuela this week. The case raises concerns about the government's use of accusations of gang affiliation and the treatment of Venezuelan immigrants under President Trump's immigration policies.

Three Venezuela n immigrants who secured a restraining order against the U.S. government to prevent their transfer to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba were unexpectedly deported this week on direct flights back to Venezuela . According to court documents released on Friday, the three men were deported on Monday, just a day after a federal judge granted a temporary order blocking their potential transfer to Guantanamo Bay .

This development comes amidst President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration crackdown, which has seen Venezuelan immigrants transported daily from a military base in El Paso, Texas, to Guantanamo. Lawyers representing the deported men expressed serious concerns, stating that the U.S. government's baseless accusations of gang affiliation against their clients posed significant risks to their lives and freedom upon their return to Venezuela. Jessica Myers Vosburgh, attorney for the Center for Constitutional Rights, conveyed these worries to a federal judge, highlighting the danger posed by these unsubstantiated claims.The case has triggered a wider debate about the treatment of Venezuelan immigrants and the government's use of accusations of gang affiliation. Immigrant rights groups have filed a separate lawsuit demanding access to individuals sent to Guantanamo Bay without legal representation or communication with their families. Millions of Venezuelans have been forced to flee their home country due to a severe economic and political crisis under President Nicolás Maduro. They seek refuge in other parts of Latin America or the U.S. The Tren de Aragua gang, which allegedly these men were accused of being associated with, originated in a lawless prison in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua over a decade ago. The origin of this gang and the allegations against these men highlight the complex and volatile situation in Venezuela, adding another layer to this case





