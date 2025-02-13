Immigrant Support Demonstration Held as Catholic Charities Cuts Jobs and Halts Refugee Program

A demonstration supporting immigrants took place in Houston, Texas, in response to Catholic Charities' decision to lay off 120 employees and halt its refugee resettlement program due to decreased federal funding.

A demonstration supporting immigrants took place in Houston , Texas , amidst news that Catholic Charities is laying off 120 employees and halting its refugee resettlement program. The organization cited a decline in federal funding and a shift in priorities as reasons for the cuts. The demonstration served as a platform for advocates to voice their concerns about the impact of these decisions on vulnerable immigrant populations. \The cuts come at a time when the U.S.

is grappling with a surge in migration and heightened political debate surrounding immigration policies. Catholic Charities has long played a critical role in assisting refugees and asylum seekers, providing essential services such as housing, healthcare, and job training. The organization's withdrawal from refugee resettlement raises concerns about the availability of these critical services for those seeking refuge in the United States. \The demonstration drew a diverse crowd of individuals and organizations dedicated to supporting immigrants' rights. Participants held signs, chanted slogans, and delivered impassioned speeches highlighting the human cost of the cuts. They called for increased government funding for refugee resettlement programs and urged Catholic Charities to reconsider its decision. The event underscored the growing urgency to address the needs of immigrants and asylum seekers in a compassionate and humane manner





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMMIGRATION REFUGEES CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOUSTON TEXAS JOB CUTS FEDERAL FUNDING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Immigrant Rights Demonstration Held as Catholic Charities Cuts Jobs and Halts Refugee ProgramA demonstration in support of immigrants took place in Houston, Texas, in response to Catholic Charities' decision to lay off 120 employees and suspend its refugee program. The organization stated that a lack of funding led to the difficult choices. The demonstration highlighted the concerns surrounding the impact of these actions on vulnerable immigrant communities. Catholic Charities' decision sparked a debate about the role of faith-based organizations in social services and the challenges they face in securing resources.

Read more »

Immigrant Rights Groups Rally as Catholic Charities Halts Refugee Program and Lays Off 120 EmployeesCatholic Charities faces criticism for suspending its refugee program and laying off 120 employees, leading to a demonstration by immigrant rights groups demanding the reinstatement of the program and support for affected individuals.

Read more »

Catholic charities of the RGV's Humanitarian Respite Center supports migrantsSister Norma Pimentel, Director of the Humanitarian Respite Center, part of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, provides crucial support to those in need.

Read more »

Catholic Charities draws fire over video coaching illegal migrants on how to duck ICE workplace probesCatholic Charities video on knowing your rights when dealing with ICE

Read more »

Catholic Charities Urges Illegal Immigrants to Resist ICECatholic Charities of Milwaukee posts video advising undocumented immigrants to defy ICE, sparking controversy.

Read more »

Catholic Charities of Milwaukee Urges Illegal Migrants to Defy ICECatholic Charities of Milwaukee posted a video advising undocumented migrants to resist cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, falsely claiming they are not legally obligated to comply. The video, narrated by an attorney from the organization, suggests undocumented individuals avoid identifying themselves, answering questions, or showing documents to ICE agents. The video also advises them to remain silent and only leave if explicitly permitted by the officer.

Read more »