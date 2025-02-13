Immigrant Rights Groups Rally as Catholic Charities Halts Refugee Program and Lays Off 120 Employees

Catholic Charities faces criticism for suspending its refugee program and laying off 120 employees, leading to a demonstration by immigrant rights groups demanding the reinstatement of the program and support for affected individuals.

A demonstration supporting immigrants took place as Catholic Charities announced the layoff of 120 employees amidst a halt in their refugee program . Catholic Charities , a long-standing provider of social services , cited funding constraints and a decline in refugee resettlement as the reasons for the program's suspension and the subsequent job cuts.

The decision has sparked concern and disappointment within the immigrant community, who rely on Catholic Charities for essential support and resources. The demonstration, organized by local immigrant rights groups, called for the reinstatement of the refugee program and urged the organization to reconsider the layoffs. Protesters expressed their frustration and anger at the perceived lack of support for vulnerable immigrants during a time of increasing need. They emphasized the crucial role Catholic Charities plays in helping refugees integrate into society and rebuild their lives.The impact of these layoffs extends beyond the immediate job losses. The suspension of the refugee program could severely hinder the ability of families seeking asylum to find safe and stable housing, access healthcare, and navigate the complex legal processes involved in resettlement. This situation has raised critical questions about the government's commitment to supporting refugees and the responsibility of organizations like Catholic Charities to provide essential services during challenging times





