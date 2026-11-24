Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez was arrested in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 16 after allegedly distributing stickers that encouraged the assassination of President Trump at a meeting of an anti-ICE group. He remains in immigrant detention as DHS officials vow no tolerance for death threats.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed Monday that federal authorities detained Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez, a Venezuelan immigrant, at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena. This detention follows his arrest on October 16 in Provo, Utah, for allegedly distributing stickers that explicitly encouraged the assassination of President Donald Trump. The announcement comes as federal investigators continue to process the case stemming from his alleged threats.

Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations agents during an immigration enforcement action in Provo. Federal online court records indicate he remains in custody without any formal charges filed as of this Monday. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized that the department will not tolerate death threats against the president, framing the arrest as a critical measure for national safety.

Also read Venezuelan illegal immigrant arrested in Utah after soliciting assassination of Trump, DHS says

The investigation was triggered by information received by ICE investigators from the FBI regarding Mujica-Hernandez's alleged threats. Federal officials tracked these threats through his online activity, which led them to identify specific materials he created. The case highlights the extensive coordination between immigration enforcement agencies and federal intelligence partners in addressing online extremist content.

According to the DHS statement, the investigation centered on images of stickers bearing the message, Shoot Trump, be a hero, become unforgetable, with the letter A stylized as an upside-down anarchist symbol. Investigators determined that Mujica-Hernandez distributed these stickers during a meeting of a group called People of Provo Against ICE. The agency provided a photo of one of the apparent stickers, which appeared to be handwritten on U.S. Postal Service priority mail stickers.

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DHS confirmed that Mujica-Hernandez entered the United States legally in July 2016 but overstayed his visa, making his current status illegal. Secretary Mullin stated that this illegal alien not only broke immigration laws but also threatened the life of the president. The secretary added that under President Trump's leadership, ICE officers are working tirelessly to make America safe again and urged the media to stop vilifying law enforcement.

The Cougar Chronicle, a conservative news outlet run by Brigham Young University students, reported on Mujica-Hernandez's arrest shortly after it occurred last October. The DHS photo of the threatening stickers bears a watermark from the publication, linking the media outlet to the early coverage of the incident. This report has since been amplified by federal agencies as evidence of the threats posed to the executive branch.

People of Provo Against ICE, the group associated with the meeting where the stickers were distributed, continues to operate with weekly meetings aimed at stopping immigration enforcement. The group's Instagram page contains a link to a GoFundMe account meant to raise funds for Mujica-Hernandez to aid him with legal expenses. This fundraising effort underscores the local support network for the detainee despite federal charges.

On October 16th, the GoFundMe account reads that DHS entrapped and abducted Hector from a local coffee shop. The organizer, Kyler Jensen, described Mujica-Hernandez as a pillar to the community and stated that the group just wants him home and safe. This characterization stands in stark contrast to the federal government's assessment of his actions as criminal threats.

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KSL could not immediately get in touch with People of Provo Against ICE for further comment regarding the arrest. The group's Instagram page and the fundraiser remained accessible as of Monday, indicating ongoing community mobilization. The legal status of Mujica-Hernandez remains uncertain as federal officials have not immediately responded to queries about whether he would be charged.

The case has drawn significant attention from both federal authorities and local community groups. The juxtaposition of the violent content on the stickers and the legal defense efforts by local activists has sparked debate. As the investigation proceeds, the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center remains the confirmed location for Mujica-Hernandez's detention.

Federal authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with ICE and the FBI maintaining their involvement in the investigation. The DHS has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for threats against the president, using this case as a prime example of their enforcement priorities. The outcome of any future legal proceedings will likely depend on the evidence gathered during the online investigation.

The distribution of the stickers at the People of Provo Against ICE meeting has also raised questions about the group's activities. While the group claims to work through legal means, the alleged distribution of assassination threats complicates its public standing. The incident highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in tracking and addressing online extremism that spills into physical actions.