The Immigrant Children Advocates' Relief Effort has requested $200 million from Governor Kathy Hochul to help provide legal counsel for the growing number of immigrants and minors in deportation proceedings, highlighting that representation significantly increases case success rates.

Immigrant legal providers got a jump on the state budget fight Tuesday by sending a formal request to Gov. Kathy Hochul for $200 million to help close thebetween the roughly 300,000 people — including about 46,000 minors — in deportation proceedings who need representation and the roughly 234,000 who get it.

The Immigrant Children Advocates’ Relief Effort , a group of legal advocates working to expand access to legal representation for immigrant children facing deportation in New York City, made the request to Hochul on behalf of its coalition of public interest firms such as the Legal Aid Society and Kids in Need of Defense.22% of people and 32% of unaccompanied minors without representation, according to July data from the Vera Institute of Justice. There are currently over 1,000 minors without parents or legal guardians on ICARE’s waiting list for representation and about 11,600 across the state in removal proceedings, said Sierra Kraft, the group’s executive director.

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When unaccompanied minors have an attorney representing them, they are at least 100 times more likely to win their case, meaning that without this money, children who have valid legal arguments to remain in the U.S. will be displaced.

“This is about fairness and due process. We have seen young people and immigrant communities under attack, and without representation, kids are nearly guaranteed to lose their case without a qualified lawyer in their corner helping them out and crafting legal arguments on why their safety is at risk,” Kraft said.

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“A lot of kids have viable forms of relief in the court. They should be provided an attorney and not be expected to represent themselves. ”, which would establish a Right to Counsel program – or guaranteed representation – to all immigrants in deportation proceedings who can’t afford it. Funding that in its entirety would take more than this $200 million, but ICARE says this state budget money would be a “good first step” to effectively doing so.

Hochul’s office declined to directly respond to questions from amNewYork regarding whether the governor would agree to this $200 million ask and where funding for immigration-related legal services would be on her list of budget priorities. A spokesperson highlighted her previous support for funding this type of representation, including her $7.25 million in emergency funding for immigrant legal providers earlier this year.

“Governor Hochul will review all legislation that passes both houses of the state legislature, and details of the Governor’s Executive Budget Proposal will be released in January,” Hochul’s office said in a statement. “The Governor has committed millions of dollars to provide legal services for vulnerable immigrant children and is committed to working with the legislature to keep New Yorkers safe.

” The funding ask comes as Trump’s federal government cut off contracts for immigrant legal providers over the summer and has continued toImmigration and Customs Enforcement action targeting immigrants and people of color across the country and in New York City. ICARE says it sees the $200 million request broken into three categories: $90 million just to sustain its current operations, then an additional $60 million to address new deportation demands and $50 million to strengthen the infrastructure behind providing its legal services and building long-term capacity.

That $200 million would be more than double the $74.2 million the coalition received from the state for this type of representation last year. Increasing complexity in immigration cases is driving the need for more money, Kraft said.

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More habeas corpus petitions must be filed quickly to get people out of detention and prevent them from being flung to another state where lawyers can’t reach them and asylum applications are being dismissed and denied at higher rates, meaning there’s a more frequent need to file appeals on them. All of that contributes to why the group says it needs at least $90 million – over $15 million more than it received from Hochul’s office last year – to keep its level of representation in deportation cases steady.

“The cost of delivering services continues to increase,” Kraft said. “Because each case is far more complex than it used to be, the money that was received last year won’t be enough. There needs to be an increase in funding for legal service providers to be able to offer and deliver the same services and meet the increasing need.

” The group of immigration legal services providers will also be seeking additional funding from the city during the upcoming budget cycle to continue filling the current gap in representation for those facing deportation. Isabella Gallo covers courts and law for amNewYork Law.

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