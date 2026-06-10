Immersive Tarot Show You Must Be Here for the Reading Blends Dance Poetry and Audience Participation in North Hollywood

A new immersive performance at After Hours Theatre merges tarot reading, modern dance and interactive storytelling, inviting guests to explore personal loss and longing while co‑creating the narrative.

Sam Alper's Bill, seated with a card, becomes an unwitting tarot reader in Koryn Wicks immersive piece You Must Be Here for the Reading, where Haylee Nichele appears as Constance dressed in white and moves like a dancer.

The production blends scripted moments with improvisation and leans heavily on audience participation, inviting guests to expose their vulnerabilities. A quiet mystery pervades the tarot atmosphere and during my own reading last week the experience took a surprising turn when a dancer leapt onto a table, extending her legs at a right angle and flicking her feet in the air.

The tone remained contemplative, and when I was asked to describe the colors and mood of the Ten of Swords card a gentle tap on my shoulder directed me to a lantern. The way I swayed the light dictated the performer's movements, creating a dialogue between light and motion. Although we were not dancing in a traditional sense, the interaction felt like a slow, intimate ballet.

The performer guided me gently into my own discomfort, encouraging me to sit with themes of longing loss confusion and impending grief. You Must Be Here for the Reading runs through June 20 at North Hollywood's After Hours Theatre and is part theatrical dance performance part tarot reading and part cocktail hour. Two actors lead the experience, prompting attendees to open up, finish poems and tune into their own vulnerability.

The sixty minute show emerges from the imagination of Koryn Wicks, a choreographer who works in themed entertainment and whose personal projects explore immersive storytelling. The set-up begins with a group of eight arriving for a tarot reading; the famed reader Constance, played by Nichele, never appears onstage as scheduled. Instead her partner Bill, portrayed by Sam Alper, nervously attempts to carry the performance forward in her absence. From this moment the piece becomes driven by audience involvement.

While the narrative contains scripted beats, the cards drawn and the stories they inspire are randomized, ensuring each performance is unique. Wicks explains that she wanted the audience to become the primary drivers of the tarot reading and deliberately avoided casting the host as a conventional reader. The pre‑show invites guests to explore tarot books and discover hidden slips of paper that prompt answers to questions or the completion of poems, which later weave into the performance.

A worksheet asks participants to interpret core tenets of tarot and to write a personal question they wish to explore. Throughout the show each attendee's desires concerns and lived experiences shape how the reading is perceived. The venue itself is transformed from a historic bar into a fantasy forest, complete with dragon‑themed deviled eggs and rum‑heavy cocktails, reinforcing the magical atmosphere. Wicks is drawn to tarot because of its symbolic language and its roots in the collective unconscious.

She sees the cards as an artifact capable of offering insight into shared human experiences. Her goal for this piece was to create a communal process in which a group defines the symbolism and meaning of the cards in real time. The production also incorporates her dance background; although Constance never physically appears at the table, her presence is felt through ethereal movements that circle the space, interpreting the tone of the reading.

At times she calls audience members to become her dance partners, allowing the unseen bond between Constance and Bill to emerge through movement. The immersive experience reminds participants that art can bridge isolation and that, even in moments of melancholy, we are not alone





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Immersive Theatre Tarot Performance Audience Participation Modern Dance Koryn Wicks

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