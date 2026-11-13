Immersive ‘Cowboy’ show will debut in advance of National Western Stock Show

‘The Cowboy: An Immersive Journey’ began in Oklahoma City, but Denver will be its first national stop.

Denver will be the first city outside of Oklahoma City to host a high-tech show about Western culture when “The Cowboy: An Immersive Journey” opens at the National Western Center next month.

The show was created by Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind popular touring productions such as “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Disney Animation,” along with the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, according to a Thursday statement.uses 360-degree projections and booming sound to pull viewers inside a “one-of-a-kind cinematic experience… surrounding them with larger-than-life imagery, sweeping Western landscapes, powerful sound and the unforgettable story of the American cowboy,” according to producers. The program will open Thursday, Dec. 17, and run through Jan. 31, 2027, which allows it to straddle the Jan. 9-24, 2027, National Western Stock Show.

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Tickets, $50-$55, are on sale now via. A $65 bundle includes the “Cowboy” show as well as admission to the National Western Stock Show. Tickets will be accessible to download to a mobile wallet or transfer to guests beginning on or after Dec. 1, organizers added.

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Revisiting the notion of cowboys and their role in Western culture is something of a tradition in Denver, from the long-running Stock Show itself to boundary-pushing,which ran at Museum of Contemporary Art Denver from 2023 to 2024. It subverted the myth of the cowboy and asked whether traditional notions of the cowboy were accurate in their inclusion of women, Black people and other groups not typically associated with cowboy imagery.

‘Cowboy is the second new addition that the Stock Show has announced recently. Last week, it said thatfor Jan. 18 — the first time the Stock Show has welcomed the sport.