Imitation Crab Art Show Draws 75 Visitors to South Philly's Crab Shack Gallery Lot

Artists staged the unsanctioned Imitation Crab show at a vacant South Philly lot on Friday night, drawing more than 75 visitors to the Crab Shack Gallery.

An unsanctioned guerrilla group art show called Imitation Crab took over an empty cement lot in South Philadelphia on Friday night, drawing more than 75 people to the site of the former Capt. Jesse G's Crab Shack. The event unfolded at the triangle lot where Washington and Passyunk Avenues meet, transforming the vacant space into a lively gallery under the cover of rain and artificial lighting.

The exhibition featured a papier-mâché alligator in pink bikini bottoms, a prognosticating crab sculpture, a puppet show, a punk band, boxed wine, and a tray of soggy shrimp. More than a dozen artists participated in the free and surreal experience, with many visitors wandering in while walking down Washington Avenue and staying to explore the installations.

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Artist Gio Cullen, 24, of Northern Liberties, emphasized the strong community link between Philadelphia and the artwork. Cullen argued that creating art in abandoned spaces full of life is a way to celebrate that community spirit. Cullen summed up the event by saying that the show was so Philadelphia.

Cullen and their best friend Bridge Veix, 28, built found-object sculptures from materials collected on the lot, including rocks, glass, bricks, and weeds. Veix said the group began by noticing how much usable material the site contained, then began filling the space. Veix added that public art offers full access, with no payment required, so passersby can interact with the work.

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Among the standout pieces was an 8-foot blue cloth with the outline of a couple holding hands, displayed in a corner. Mercedes Tien, 23, of West Philly, described the piece as a cyanotype of her and her boyfriend lying on his roof together. Tien is a recent graduate of Temple University's Tyler School of Art and Architecture, and she described the show as her first art exhibition outside of school.

Iris Brenneman, 64, a therapist by trade, created The Blue Crab Magi, which featured a large blue crab on a pedestal. Blue tarps flowed across the ground toward the crab like a river, and dozens of plastic balls labeled with words such as artistry and longevity gathered where the two met. A sign above the balls read: The Magi says, pick your gift. Brenneman wore a black evening gown and a white coat to the opening, and she said she tries to support everything the gallery does.

Steven Gulotta, 34, and Allana Wooley, 33, who live a block away from the lot, are also big fans of the gallery. Luardo heard about their Crab Cat installation and invited them to participate in the group exhibit. They brought a much larger version, about six feet tall, for the show.

The exhibit was the brainchild of Luardo's niece, Ingrid Koppich. The event was spearheaded by Koppich and her friends, Max Brenneman and Val Roberta, who've helped Luardo set up her previous installations. Koppich said she wanted to take on the Crab Shack because she just moved into Rose's old house, which is like two blocks away, and she loves this place.

Luardo, who helped organize the show and had a set of furniture covered with fake intestines in it, agreed. She said the lot is like the ultimate solution for their work. Luardo sees freedom and creativity in the dilapidated and lawless space, noting that it reflects how she feels about Philadelphia overall.

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Held at the empty triangle cement lot that was once home to Capt. Jesse G's Crab Shack, the Imitation Crab show was the first collaborative art show held at what's become known in select circles as Capt. Jesse G's Crab Shack Gallery. The name was bestowed upon the lot by artist Rose Luardo, who was the first to put her art there in 2023 when she erected her Boob Garden.

For more than a decade, the Crab Shack Gallery lot has sat vacant, a gaping hole along a busy corridor. According to city records, it's owned by 1100 Passyunk Partners LLC. The owners have never been reached for comment by the reporter or by Luardo. As far as anyone knows, neither the property owner nor the city has removed any of the pieces from the lot.

The Boob Garden was vandalized after a few months on the lot, but the artists have continued to return each year. In 2024, Luardo installed her Rave Coffin, a casket covered in tie-dyed felt that visitors could lie down in. Last year, she installed her Crab Couch, a sofa turned into a giant crab. Each installation has extended the lot's life as a public art space despite its uncertain legal status.

While some of the pieces were removed after opening night, many remained at the Crab Shack Gallery as of Monday, where they will continue to surprise and delight those who happen upon Philly's quirkiest gallery. The Imitation Crab show stands as the most recent proof that the cement lot can host a crowd of more than 75 people on a single night.