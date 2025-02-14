Imhotep Charter Retires Justin Edwards' No. 3 Jersey

Former Imhotep Charter standout Justin Edwards had his No. 3 jersey retired by the school during a halftime ceremony. Edwards, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, was honored for his achievements and contributions to the program.

Justin Edwards , the 6-foot-6 forward who made a name for himself playing for the Imhotep Charter boys' basketball team, had his No. 3 jersey retired by the school on Thursday. Edwards was honored during halftime of a game at the Andre Noble gymnasium in North Philadelphia, with a video showcasing his accomplishments and messages from notable figures like Sixers center Joel Embiid and former coach Nick Nurse.

Edwards' journey from a regular kid to a nationally recognized player is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He led the Panthers to a 30-3 record, a PIAA Class 5A state championship, and the Public League title during his senior year. He also had the distinction of leading Imhotep to the City of Palms championship in 2022, a historic feat for a Pennsylvania school. While he went undrafted out of Kentucky, Edwards has carved his path to the NBA, finding a place in the Sixers rotation due to injuries. He has signed a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season with a team option for the 2025-26 season.Edwards, who averages 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds with the Sixers, credits his success to his persistence and the unwavering support of his former coach, Andre Noble. He considers Noble a mentor and someone he still speaks to daily. The night was made even sweeter by the Panthers' victory, advancing to the Public League semifinals and securing their 100th home win, a testament to the team's enduring legacy





