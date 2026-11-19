IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva warns that massive AI infrastructure investments and energy shocks will sustain inflation, forcing central banks to maintain or raise interest rates globally to stabilize economies.

The International Monetary Fund has issued a stark warning that surging global expenditure on artificial intelligence infrastructure is contributing to persistent inflation, which will likely necessitate higher interest rates worldwide. IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva explicitly linked the massive capital investment in data centers with rising energy costs, particularly due to the conflict in Iran, as primary drivers for sustained price increases in the global economy.

AI Investment Fuels Persistent Inflation

Billions of dollars are currently being directed toward the construction and operation of data centers that power the artificial intelligence revolution. This unprecedented level of spending, combined with energy prices being driven higher by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, is lifting global inflation. Georgieva stated that this environment requires a tightening of monetary policy, meaning central banks must keep interest rates elevated to bring inflation back down to target levels. She emphasized that countries must prepare for a new economic reality where artificial intelligence is a permanent fixture, stating bluntly that you snooze, you lose.

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UK Borrowers Face Rate Hikes

This warning serves as a significant blow to millions of borrowers in the United Kingdom, who have already experienced a rate increase from the Bank of England. The central bank raised interest rates this month for the first time in three years, moving from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent. With inflation still running well above the official target, financial markets are pricing in a near-80 per cent chance of another rate hike before Christmas, potentially pushing rates to 4.25 per cent. Traders are further betting that interest rates could hit 5 per cent by the end of next year as policymakers struggle to curb price growth.

Global Summit And Strategic Urgency

Speaking at a global summit in China, which was attended by US president Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Georgieva described the transformation wrought by artificial intelligence as a bit scary but inevitable. She contrasted the temporary nature of the energy shock from the Iran war with the permanent shift in the technological landscape. While energy prices may eventually dissipate, she argued that artificial intelligence is forever, creating an urgent need for governments to advance their policies rapidly. She noted that the technological transformation is unprecedented in its speed, affecting economies with a genuine urgency that demands immediate action.

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Rising Government Borrowing Costs

The knock-on effect of higher inflation and interest rates driven by artificial intelligence adoption will be a significant rise in government borrowing costs. These costs are already at their highest levels in decades, leading to increased interest payments on massive national debts such as Britain's £3 trillion mountain. This fiscal pressure complicates the ability of governments to invest in the digital infrastructure, labor markets, and worker training required to adapt to the new technological era. The IMF chief highlighted that risk mitigation, especially concerning financial stability and cybersecurity risks, is now a critical component of economic planning.

Cybersecurity And Job Market Disruption

Artificial intelligence is simultaneously shaking up the jobs market and threatening new risks to the financial system, alongside an increasing danger of cyber attacks. Georgieva emphasized that countries need digital infrastructure and labor markets that are ready for artificial intelligence to compete effectively. These comments arrive just a day after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey sounded the alarm over public trust in artificial intelligence. Bailey expressed fears over the technology going rogue, highlighting the complex dual nature of artificial intelligence as both an economic driver and a potential source of systemic instability that requires careful regulatory oversight.