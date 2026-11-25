The Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project aired a national ad on NBC's SNL Thanksgiving special, criticizing the $3.8 billion annual U.S. military aid package to Israel under the current 2019-2028 agreement.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project aired a national television advertisement during NBC's Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special on Wednesday, intensifying the debate over United States military assistance to Israel. The thirty-second spot, titled Every Three Seconds, juxtaposes an American child saving four hundred dollars for a bicycle with footage of a young girl in Gaza who lost a leg due to an Israel i bombing. The narrator explicitly states that the government sends that specific amount of taxpayer money every three seconds to facilitate such outcomes. This visual strategy aims to translate complex geopolitical funding commitments into a visceral emotional appeal for a massive holiday audience.

The advertisement serves as a central component of the organization's No More for Israel campaign, which urges Americans to contact their congressional representatives to oppose a potential successor military-assistance agreement. The group argues that President Donald Trump is currently finalizing a long-term weapons transfer to Israel that could cost U.S. taxpayers at least nineteen billion dollars over a five-year period. This figure, highlighted by the Institute in a promotional post on X, represents the projected cost of the new framework if current proposals for direct military financing are adopted by Washington and Jerusalem.

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The underlying data in the commercial stems from a ten-year, thirty-eight billion dollar agreement between the United States and Israel, originally signed during the administration of former President Barack Obama. This memorandum of understanding covers fiscal years 2019 through 2028 and allocates three point three billion dollars annually in foreign military financing. Additionally, it provides five hundred million dollars each year for cooperative missile-defense programs, bringing the total annual commitment to three point eight billion dollars. Calculated evenly over a year, that comes to about three hundred sixty-two dollars every three seconds, making the four hundred dollar figure in the ad a rounded representation of the amount.

Speculation regarding the next phase of assistance varies widely among political observers and media reports. President Trump recently stated he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop approximately four billion dollars in aid by the end of the year. However, he also clarified that the United States would continue to sell arms if necessary, noting that the two leaders had committed to a cut-off at the end of the current year. Trump did not specify the type of funding to which he was referring, leaving the exact scope of the aid reduction open to interpretation.

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Conversely, reports from The Times of Israel and Military.com indicate that negotiations for a new framework are underway, with proposals for a five-year deal worth sixteen point five billion dollars in direct military financing. Such an agreement would maintain the current three point three billion dollar annual level of foreign military financing, with separate missile-defense funding potentially increasing the overall amount further. These reports suggest that U.S. and Israeli officials have been negotiating a new memorandum that would eventually wind down American security assistance, though no final agreement has been publicly confirmed.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project operates as a fifty-one-c-four advocacy organization affiliated with the Institute for Middle East Understanding, a nonprofit established in 2005. The advocacy group released polling conducted by YouGov examining a specific group of voters who supported President Trump in 2024 but either did not vote in the 2026 midterm elections or voted for a non-Republican in at least one federal race. The survey included six hundred thirty-six respondents and was conducted from November 4 to 18, with a margin of error of plus or minus four point three percentage points.

The results of the YouGov poll reveal significant dissent within the political base that previously supported the administration. Fifty-six percent of respondents supported blocking the transfer of bombs to Israel, while fifty-nine percent supported reducing or ending U.S. military aid to the country. These figures underscore the growing political fault lines within both major parties regarding Middle East involvement and highlight the strategic timing of the Institute's advertising campaign during a period of intense negotiation.

Public tax records provide significant information about the finances of both the Institute for Middle East Understanding and the Policy Project. According to its 2024 tax filing, the Institute reported four point four million dollars in revenue, an increase of about forty-six percent from the previous year. The nonprofit reported approximately three point two million dollars in expenses and five point one eight million dollars in total assets. Contributions accounted for the largest portion of revenue, with institutional grants from organizations such as the National Philanthropic Trust and Morgan Stanley Global Impact Funding Trust playing a key role.

Tax filings also reveal a financial relationship between the Institute and its newer advocacy affiliate. In 2024, the Institute made a two hundred fifty thousand dollar grant to the Policy Project for a purpose listed as Palestine Awareness. The Policy Project itself reported eight hundred twenty thousand dollars in total revenue for its first reported year of operation. Public records identify additional grants from Organize Action and the Proteus Action League, further illustrating the organizational structure that supports the group's lobbying and political advocacy efforts.

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The State Department currently recognizes Israel as the leading global recipient of U.S. security assistance under the existing program. As public discourse intensifies, the placement of this advertisement on a major network holiday broadcast underscores the increasing polarization surrounding American foreign policy and its financial implications for domestic taxpayers. The debate centers on what will replace the existing agreement once it expires in 2028, with the Institute seeking to build sustained opposition to long-term military commitments.

The current debate comes as support for Israel and U.S. involvement in the Middle East have become significant political fault lines within both parties. The Institute argues against the potential successor to the current aid deal, alleging that the Trump administration is moving forward with a weapons giveaway that lacks sufficient congressional oversight. By highlighting the disparity between domestic needs and foreign expenditures, the group hopes to leverage the polling data to demonstrate that a significant portion of the electorate disagrees with ongoing military support.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding describes its mission as increasing American awareness of Palestine and Palestinians, while the Policy Project focuses on educating elected officials and voters. The organization says U.S. policy should advance human rights and respect international law, with stated objectives including ending Israeli military rule over the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The group rejects all forms of bigotry and hatred, describing its ultimate objective as a just and lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

Newsweek reached out to the White House, the Institute, and NBC Universal for comment by email on Wednesday regarding the advertisement and the ongoing negotiations. The lack of official confirmation from the Trump administration and Israeli officials leaves the future structure of U.S. military support unsettled, creating a vacuum that advocacy groups like the Institute are eager to fill with public pressure.

The advertisement represents the group's effort to take a longstanding foreign-policy debate and put it before a national television audience at a time when the future structure of U.S. military support remains undefined. As the existing memorandum runs through fiscal year 2028, the question of what replaces it is increasingly becoming part of Washington's foreign-policy debate. The Institute's campaign aims to ensure that taxpayers are aware of the costs and consequences of these potential agreements.