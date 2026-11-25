Councilwoman Imelda Padilla partnered with ONEgeneration to provide over 1,000 families with turkeys and food items in Van Nuys on November 23, 2026, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla joined forces with the community organization ONEgeneration to deliver turkeys and essential food items to more than 1,000 families in the Van Nuys and Lake Balboa neighborhoods on Monday, November 23, 2026. The event served as a critical support mechanism for local households preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ensuring that residents had the necessary provisions for the traditional family meal.

Logistics of the Community Food Distribution

The distribution center operated with high efficiency, allowing recipients to line up for blocks to secure their holiday meals. The initiative was cosponsored by ONEgeneration, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the generational divide, which helped coordinate the logistics of the giveaway. Residents were able to take advantage of the hospitality provided by Padilla's office and the Mid Valley Family YMCA, which acted as a key partner in the distribution effort.

Also read People Have Been Lacing Up These Kris Van Assche Sneakers Since 2009

The scale of the operation was significant, targeting more than 1,000 families across the Westside communities. By distributing fresh turkeys alongside other food items, the organizers aimed to alleviate some of the financial burdens that many households face during the peak of the holiday season. The event highlighted the cooperative effort between local government representatives and non-profit agencies to address immediate community needs.

Resident Experiences and Volunteer Support

Local residents expressed gratitude for the assistance provided during the giveaway. Lydia Teague, a resident of Northridge, was among the first to receive a turkey during the event, highlighting the immediate impact of the distribution on individual families. Similarly, Felicia Reconsal, who lives in Tujunga, waited in line with other community members to ensure her household could enjoy a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event also drew significant support from healthcare professionals and local students. Dani Schilleman, a nurse manager at Kaiser Woodland Hills, participated actively by handing off turkeys to residents, demonstrating broad community engagement from various professional sectors. Additionally, high school students from Cleveland Humanities contributed their time and labor to the project.

Students Dhylln Ocampo, aged 16, Lucia Goldberg, aged 16, Crosby Hansen, aged 17, and Nathan Perez, aged 16, were seen loading turkeys as part of their required service learning project. Their involvement not only assisted with the physical labor of the distribution but also provided them with a practical opportunity to engage with civic service and support their neighbors in need.

Broader Context of Thanksgiving Philanthropy

This local event reflects a larger national trend of charitable giving and volunteerism during the Thanksgiving period. According to a recent report from Pew Research, approximately one in five Americans donates to charities specifically to help others eat well around Thanksgiving. This statistic underscores the significant role that charitable organizations and individual donors play in supporting food security during the holiday season.

In addition to financial contributions, a substantial portion of the American population engages in direct service. About five percent of Americans volunteer on or around the holiday, dedicating their time to organizations that distribute food and supplies. This data indicates that the efforts of Councilwoman Padilla, ONEgeneration, and their volunteers are part of a widespread movement to foster community resilience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The primary priority for most Americans during this time remains spending time with family, which outranks other activities according to the study. By ensuring that families have the means to host a traditional meal, the distribution in Van Nuys and Lake Balboa supports this core cultural value. The event successfully bridged the gap between resource availability and community need, allowing families to focus on celebration rather than scarcity.