Imazu achieves his first Billboard No. 1 with the hit single musubi, driven by TikTok success and BMSG partnership, setting the stage for his historic 2027 Nippon Budokan headlining concert.

Ayumu Imazu has secured the biggest hit of his career with his latest single "musubi," which officially topped the charts following its digital release on Oct. 2. The 26-year-old artist achieved his first-ever No. 1 position on the Billboard 2026 charts, marking a significant milestone in a year that already celebrated the fifth anniversary of his major-label debut.

Musubi Viral Origins And Chart Success

The track originated from a demo posted to TikTok in late August, initially consisting of only a single verse and chorus. The video spread widely across the platform, prompting an emergency release of the song. Upon its official drop, the track immediately swept the charts across major streaming services, demonstrating the powerful reach of social media in modern music promotion.

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Imazu described "musubi" as a love song that portrays the bonds between people through the motif of the "red string of fate." The song represents a return to the foundational purpose of his music, which he defines as bringing people together. He noted that in an era where personal interests are increasingly scattered, creating a song that allows listeners to share the same feelings has become both difficult and necessary.

BMSG Partnership And Artistic Evolution

Imazu announced a professional partnership with SKY-HI-led BMSG in February, a move that has significantly influenced his creative environment. The label collaboration coincided with a major personal milestone, as he shared news of his marriage in April. These changes in both his working conditions and life stage provided a backdrop for his artistic evolution.

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His previous work, specifically his first album in four years released in May, focused heavily on powerful, polished dance numbers co-written with overseas producers. Imazu felt a sense of emptiness after pouring so much energy into that project. Consequently, his focus shifted toward what is at the core of his music, aiming to create something that carried on from the album while addressing his desire to connect with his audience on a deeper level.

Balancing Dance Tracks And Emotional Ballads

Imazu has long struggled with balancing his love for dance tracks against his preference for ballads. Early in his career, he felt conflicted about which direction to pursue, but he ultimately refused to choose just one style. He now feels that both the energetic dance tracks and slow-tempo songs like "musubi" are authentic expressions of his identity as Ayumu Imazu.

The production process for "musubi" differed from his usual dance-oriented tracks. While he typically starts with a beat for dance songs, he composed "musubi" by working out chords on an acoustic guitar or piano. He wrote the melody to a certain point before programming the track. This approach allowed him to focus on the emotional delivery of the song, which he felt was essential for its theme.

Recording Process And Weddings

Because the demo was already public, Imazu faced the challenge of recording a final take that either matched or surpassed the viral version. He struggled most with the section from just before the chorus through the first half, as he had grown accustomed to hearing the demo. However, he believes the released version offers a different appeal, containing more emotional depth compared to the relaxed, casual quality of the home recording.

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Imazu actively read through comments and ideas from fans to guide the final mix. A significant number of listeners expressed that they wanted to use the song at their weddings. This feedback influenced his decision to make the track feel more like a wedding song, a reference that he found incredibly helpful in refining the final product.

2027 Budokan Headlining Show

Looking ahead, Imazu is preparing for a historic performance on Jan. 31, 2027. He will play his first-ever headlining show at the Nippon Budokan, a venue he has long named as a personal goal. This event caps a milestone year for the artist, solidifying his status as a leading figure in Japanese pop music and setting the stage for his continued growth in the industry.