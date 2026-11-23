Imax, ESPN, Disney and the National Football League have partnered to bring the Super Bowl to the giant screen for the first time.

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” The game, set for Feb. 14, is the first Super Bowl in ESPN’s 47-year history. The partners plan to present it across hundreds of Imax locations in the U.S. and select international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. It will mark Imax’s largest live event.

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Imax Inks Largest UK Deal With Cinema Chain Acquired By Former Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger “Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the“The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great IMAX experience,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of the big screen exhibitor, calling it a milestone for the company.is “reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be,” with Imax adding the communal experience of movie theaters to ESPN, ABC, Disney+ and Univision.

In fact, the wide availability of the top-rated telecast has irked local ABC affiliates even before this latest partnership. With Disney+ and ESPN’s streaming service carrying the game, along with numerous alternative telecasts on ESPN, the core ABC broadcast risks getting overshadowed, as the stations see it.

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The one-day only event will begin at 6 pm ET and feature ESPN’s main Super Bowl LXI game, the Apple Music Halftime Show headlined by Jay-Z, and pregame and postgame coverage in a presentation of more than four hours.broadcast team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will call the game. A promotional spot and materials supporting the theatrical event will start to roll out this week. Tickets are expected to go on sale in January 2027.

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